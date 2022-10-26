PenLink to develop state-of-the-art records management system

PenLink announces partnership with the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County to develop a new records management system.

LINCOLN, Nebraska - PenLink is excited to announce a partnership with the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County to develop a new records management system.

In 1986 PenLink worked with the Lincoln Police Department to develop software for automating the collection and analysis of telephone pen register data. Since then, our enterprise platform, PLX, has become the industry-preferred solution for communications collection and analysis. It’s used by law enforcement agencies across the United States and around the world.

PenLink is excited and honored to build upon our legacy by expanding our solution offering to include a state-of-the-art records management system customized to meet the needs of modern law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.

PenLink has assembled an expert product and engineering team to focus on an RMS solution, and development is underway. While the development of the project will occur over many months, early adopters will soon begin to see the rollout of function-specific modules.

Throughout development, PenLink will continue to seek input from current RMS users across the U.S. As such, we invite active law enforcement and criminal justice professionals to join our mailing list or share ideas for improved RMS functionality by emailing rms@penlink.com.

We are excited to deliver a customizable records management system to the industry, and for users to experience the benefits of a modern solution.

About PenLink

For more than 35 years, PenLink has been the industry-preferred provider for communications, surveillance, and forensics data collection and analysis. Our state-of-the-art solutions help law enforcement collect, normalize, and analyze complex data faster and more efficiently—revealing essential insights and helping them build stronger cases.

We are proud to support agencies around the world in their effort to fight wrongdoing. PenLink is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, and operates a regional office in Washington, D.C.

Learn more at penlink.com.