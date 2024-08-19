Magnet Forensics acquires Medex Forensics

PRESS RELEASE

WATERLOO, Ontario — Magnet Forensics Inc., a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety agencies in over 100 countries, announced today that it has acquired Medex Forensics, a business dedicated to verifying the authenticity of digital media files and identifying deepfakes, synthetic media, and generative AI.

Founded in 2021 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, Medex’s Video Authentication Platform helps digital forensic examiners and investigators determine the trustworthiness of digital evidence, establish when a video has been edited or modified, and recognize original camera video from synthetically produced media. The platform’s patented approach to examining digital video is currently used to solve child exploitation video production cases, validate body-worn camera videos for court, and disprove disinformation videos. With the additional intelligence gathered, investigators gain new insights about video and can potentially identify additional crimes and perpetrators in previously impossible ways.

“Video evidence is everywhere in digital investigations and proving the authenticity of that evidence is crucial,” said Adam Belsher, CEO, Magnet Forensics. “Deepfakes and generative AI have rapidly become huge obstacles across all types of crime—especially in child exploitation—and it’s never been more important for public safety agencies to have the tools necessary to ensure their cases are accurate and defendable. With the acquisition of Medex Forensics, we’re proud to have acquired an organization whose innovative technology is already best-in-class and helping agencies across the world validate critical video evidence.”

As a part of Magnet Forensics, the team at Medex will build on an existing partnership that saw vital contributions to Magnet Forensics’ new AI solution, Magnet Copilot. Magnet Copilot—available within Magnet Axiom & Magnet Axiom Cyber—allows users to leverage a number of AI capabilities to help examiners and investigators solve cases in a more expeditious manner. Additionally, Medex’s Video Authentication Platform will be available to customers as an add-on to Magnet Griffeye, and the team will continue to innovate and develop the platform with SaaS and desktop offerings for standalone use.

“Magnet Forensics has long been the gold standard in digital forensics, and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining the team,” said Brandon Epstein, Chief Forensic Officer, Medex Forensics. “At Medex, our goal has always been to reveal the truth in digital evidence and that goal perfectly aligns with the mission of Magnet Forensics to unlock the truth and protect the innocent.”

“The acquisition of Medex shows Magnet Forensics’ commitment to being forward-thinking in providing examiners and investigators with the newest and most effective tools to combat digital crime,” said Braden Thomas, Chief Product & Research Officer at Magnet Forensics. “And the advancements brought to our Magnet Copilot solution are just the start. We’ll continue to innovate to help public safety agencies in their pursuit of justice.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Magnet Forensics will acquire Medex and Medex’s employees will join Magnet. The deal was completed on Monday, August 19, 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose any details of the transaction.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation solutions that acquire, analyze, report on, and manage evidence from digital sources, including mobile devices, computers, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics products are used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and help investigators fight crime, protect assets, and guard national security.

www.magnetforensics.com

About Medex Forensics

Medex Forensics provides examiners the newest automated tools for digital video authentication, source detection, and provenance analysis. Medex’s patented approach to examining digital video provides investigators and prosecutors new insight into digital video.

www.medexforensics.com