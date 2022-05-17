Carfax for police releases catalytic converter replacement report, helps law enforcement identify vehicles most often targeted for theft

Free Report and Catalytic Converter Theft Training Event Aim to Help Curb Crisis

CENTREVILLE, Va. – Catalytic converter thefts have soared in recent years, thanks largely to the spiking prices of precious metals contained within them. This sudden rise has created an urgent need for police to find ways to deter thefts.

To help law enforcement agencies address the crisis, CARFAX for Police complied a Catalytic Converter Replacement Report that identifies the most-targeted vehicles nationally, regionally, and by state. The data is based on CARFAX service reports for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country between January 2019 and the first three months of 2022.

In addition to the report, CARFAX for Police is hosting a free event on Tuesday, June 7 at 1 PM ET: Investigating Trends: Catalytic Converter Theft. This collaborative session will feature a panel of experts who will address the scope of the nationwide crisis, the vehicles most targeted for theft, best practices for marking programs, and provide real-world case studies.

“More than 81,000 law enforcement officers and analysts use our vehicle history data to solve crimes, so we talk to people on the frontlines every day. Catalytic converter theft is relentless and continues to be a major issue for our law enforcement partners,” commented Lt. Michael Ledoux (Ret), CARFAX for Police Director of Business Development. “Our goal, as always, is to provide tools that help law enforcement do their jobs better. We believe it is worthwhile to share these CARFAX insights and facilitate a discussion as we all work toward better solutions.”

The CARFAX for Police Catalytic Converter Replacement Report is available for download here. Law enforcement and aligned professionals can register for Investigating Trends: Catalytic Converter Theft here. Credentials are required.

About CARFAX for Police

CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. The number one reason more than 5,100 interoperable crime-fighting agencies across North America partner – for FREE – with CARFAX for Police is to solve crimes faster using the suite of Investigative Tools, powered by 28 billion records on world’s largest data vehicle history platform.

Interoperable network partners include National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, RISS Networks, Real-Time Crime and Fusion Centers, IAATI and IACP. In exchange for agency-provided accident data, partners get FREE access to the Investigative Tools and our suite of Traffic and Records solutions which save time, drive cost savings and revenue, and improve citizen-officer relationships. Learn more at www.carfaxforpolice.com.