Scout PD offering 2 free webinars on digital evidence management, advanced analytics

FRISCO, Texas — Do you know how much time it takes to retrieve video evidence? Do you know what’s in the video assets your system automatically purges? Is your vendor compliant with the latest CJIS guidelines?

Join Scout PD as we discuss how technology, powered by AWS, can bring significant efficiencies to your investigations, community policing, compliance, and even procurement.

Leverage the same cloud that powers everything from Netflix to the FBI. Make data federation a reality. Give your budget a break with “zero margin” software-as-a-service that eliminates vendor lock-in, while offering maximum price transparency instead of bundles that obscure pricing.

May 8, 2020: 11:00 a.m.

May 15, 2020: 11:00 a.m.

About Scout PD

Whether you’re a police department, a sheriff’s office, a district attorney, or a state agency, Scout PD eliminates the pain of gathering, analyzing, and managing video and audio streams, coordinating with colleagues, and keeping evidence secure. Scout PD orchestrates best-of-breed technology and delivers analytics and efficient workflows through an intuitive, browser-based software interface.

Scout PD delivers a digital evidence management system, with powerful search and computer vision for investigation research, and surveillance too.

About iOLAP, Inc.

iOLAP is a big-data and advanced-analytics consultancy operating at the forefront of technology for more than two decades. With a client-centric and business-outcome perspective, we are completely focused on data technologies to create solutions that bring efficiencies, security, and scale to our clients.

iOLAP delivers in-depth expertise in enterprise data warehousing (EDW), streaming low-latency data collection, in-memory processing, parallel processing, and predictive + prescriptive analytics. We serve some of the world’s largest companies across all major industries.