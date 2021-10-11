CARFAX for police announces $25,000 charitable contribution to coffee with a cop

Contribution conveys shared commitment to build better community policing on National Coffee with a Cop Day

CENTREVILLE, Va. – CARFAX for Police and Coffee with a Cop celebrated a virtual National Coffee with a Cop Day today with the announcement of a $25,000 charitable contribution from CARFAX for Police as part of the organizations’ shared commitments to help law enforcement build better citizen-law enforcement relationships.

The announcement aired live today, and Coffee with a Cop co-founders Sergeant Chris Cognac (retired), Hawthorne Police Department, and Chief Michael Ishii, Hawthorne Police Department, provided practical tips on bringing officers and the community members they serve together. CARFAX for Police, which offers a suite of no-cost, law enforcement-only investigative tools to law enforcement agencies, announced the contribution as part of its mission to keep communities safer. The contribution marks growth in the organizations’ continued partnership, first established in August of 2020.

“Today more than ever, breaking down barriers and creating meaningful connections between officers and the citizens they serve is vital to building stronger communities,” commented Chief Ishii. “We value the support that CARFAX for Police has offered over the years, and this contribution is a game changer for us as we seek new ways to grow when in-person events are few and far between. It enables us to think bigger and expand trainings to officers from agencies of all sizes and from around the world, opening the door for positive interactions.”

“It is the mission and values that CARFAX for Police and Coffee with a Cop share that makes an impact on building stronger, safer communities,” commented Lieutenant Michael Ledoux (retired), Business Development Manager at CARFAX for Police. “This partnership speaks to the essence of our purpose: to power law enforcement’s mission to protect and serve. Equipped with foundational knowledge from Coffee with a Cop, officers on the front lines are better prepared to engage interpersonally, and more nimble in resolving cases with CARFAX for Police.”

View a message from Coffee with a Cop about the partnership here https://youtu.be/3YrOVDdd9W8.

About CARFAX for Police

CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. 5,000 interoperable crime-fighting agencies across North America partner with CARFAX for Police to solve crimes faster using a suite of law enforcement-only Investigative Tools, powered by 26 billion vehicle history records on world’s largest data vehicle history platform. Partners include National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, RISS Centers, IAATI and IACP.

About Coffee with a Cop

Launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011, Coffee with a Cop opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together. As one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs today, training events are now provided in all 50 states, and across Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Latin America.