BriefCam bolsters real-time capabilities, user experience and platform performance with latest release

Award-winning video content analytics platform enhancements demonstrate commitment to continuous innovation.

BOSTON — BriefCam, the industry’s leading provider of Video Content Analytics and Video Synopsis®solutions, today announced v5.4 of its innovative and extensible video content analytics platform. The latest release advances real-time capabilities, enhances user experience, and accelerates processing performance across all three of the platform’s seamlessly integrated modules. These enhancements further enable customers to rapidly transform video into actionable intelligence.

“In order to extract the value from their video surveillance investments, it is critical for enterprises and public safety agencies to adopt a comprehensive approach to video analytics as part of their overall surveillance strategy,” said Trevor Matz, BriefCam President and CEO. “BriefCam is committed to delivering an innovative video analytics platform to accelerate investigations, derive quantitative insights for operational decision making, and provide real-time situational awareness for organizations across the globe.”

BriefCam’s robust portfolio of critical video analytics solutions, fully integrated and architected for flexible deployment models, is designed to meet the safety, security, and operational efficiency needs of today and tomorrow.

BriefCam v5.4 exponentially increases on-demand video processing efficiency and performance, delivering over 100% faster throughput than previous versions, while simultaneously improving accuracy for in-the-wild class and attribute classification. New key features include:

BriefCam REVIEW | Accelerate Investigations: Robust multi-camera search capabilities identify men, women, children, vehicles, and lighting changes with speed and precision. Offering 27 classes and attributes, in addition to face recognition, appearance similarity, color, size, speed, path, direction, and dwell time, providing an ever increasing and powerful set of distinct search combinations.

BriefCam RESPOND | Attain Situational Awareness: Define dynamic rules for count-based alerts that trigger notifications for a specified number of objects or a concurrent number of objects in a predefined period of time. Accelerate time to target with one-click case creation based on an alert, and rapidly review all daily alert events with a video synopsis in minutes.

BriefCam RESEARCH | Derive Operational Intelligence: Rapidly create and customize interactive, intuitive dashboards with chart suggestions that auto-generate reports and Insight Advisor that prioritizes relevant data points. Leverage visual layers to expose object interactions, dwell time, paths, and activity heatmaps. Dynamically build operational intelligence dashboards from both uploaded video files and VMS-based video data.

BriefCam works seamlessly with third-party products, providing partners and end-users alike with freedom of choice, while delivering a disruptive, scalable and easy to use video content analytics platform. BriefCam is pleased to be a certified Milestone Platinum Technology partner and certified Genetec Gold Technology partner.

BriefCam v5.4 has won a 2019 Security Sales & Integration MVP Award in the category for Video Surveillance, a 2019 Govies Award in the category for Video Analytics, and a 2019 Secure Campus Award in the category for Video Surveillance Software.

BriefCam will demonstrate the full functionality of v5.4, including real-time face recognition and situational awareness capabilities at ISC West 2019 in booth #10125.

About BriefCam

BriefCam is the industry’s leading provider of Deep Learning and Video Synopsis® solutions for rapid video review and search, face recognition, real-time alerting and quantitative video insights. By transforming raw video into actionable intelligence, BriefCam dramatically shortens the time-to-target for security threats while increasing safety and optimizing operations. BriefCam’s award-winning products are deployed by law enforcement and public safety organizations, government and transportation agencies, major enterprises, healthcare and educational institutions, and local communities worldwide.

For more information about transforming video surveillance into actionable intelligence, visit https://www.briefcam.com/