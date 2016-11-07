SC police receive grant for new life-saving equipment

By Kendall McGee

WBTW News13

CONWAY, S.C. — The Conway Police Department is celebrating a $15,000 grant presented by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for life-saving equipment for the department.

According to a press release, Conway police received a police service dog worth $14,000 to replace the department’s previous patrol dog that recently retired. The new K9 will help officers locate narcotics, track missing people, conduct searches, and build a bond between law enforcement and the community, the release says.

In addition to the service dog, Conway police will also receive an automated external defibrillator worth $1,300 to help first responders provide additional assistance if a person goes into cardiac arrest.

