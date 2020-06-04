BolaWRAP successfully restrains fleeing subject in Texas

Chief Thomas Peoples of the City of Oak Ridge Police Department detains subject with BolaWrapWRAP

TEMPE, Ariz., – WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is pleased to report another successful deployment of the BolaWRAP on a fleeing suspect in Oak Ridge, Texas. BolaWRAP is carried by more than 150 police agencies across the United States and has been used to safely de-escalate dangerous police encounters in various cities across Texas, California, Florida, and Minnesota.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Chief Thomas Peoples was on a special assignment, called Project Safe Neighborhood, when he observed a documented gang member wanted for aggravated robbery. Chief Peoples approached the subject in an attempt to detain and arrest him. Upon seeing Chief Peoples, the subject began to run away. Chief Peoples deployed the BolaWrap, successfully wrapping the subject around the knees and successfully stopping his attempt to flee.

Chief Peoples said about the deployment, “If I had not been carrying the BolaWrap device, I would have been forced to chase the subject and use a higher level of force to subdue him. The BolaWrap stopped a dangerous felon in his tracks without causing injury to the subject or myself. I am very pleased with the outcome of this potentially dangerous situation.”

Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies, added, “Chief Peoples’ decision to first use the BolaWrap to restrain the fleeing suspect before resorting to higher levels of force reflects his agency’s innovative and sensitive approach to policework. We increasingly see agencies across the United States utilize BolaWrap to safely end dangerous situations that may have otherwise resulted in injury to the subject or the officer.”

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the “Media” tab of the website.