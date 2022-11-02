New body cam footage presents successful use of Bolawrap in Oregon

Tempe, Arizona – Wrap Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today shared new agency body cam footage demonstrating another successful outcome from the deployment of a BolaWrap remote restraint device with a noncompliant subject during a rainstorm.

On the night of January 3, 2022, officers of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon responded to a report of a subject acting erratically on a busy road, throwing objects at passing cars, and blocking traffic. The report came in addition to earlier reports of the subject’s behavior at various public locations throughout the day. Previous reports indicated the subject was possibly armed with a knife, as the subject had reportedly threatened bystanders with a knife in an earlier incident. The responding officers were also familiar with the subject from other previous encounters and were aware of the subject’s consistent confrontational and resistant behavior.

Once on-scene, officers attempted to discuss the situation with the subject and determine whether the subject was armed with a knife. The subject refused to comply with officer commands, denied possession of any weapons, and began to walk away from the responding officers and toward the entrance of a parking lot. Officers pursued the subject in their vehicles and coordinated the use of the BolaWrap to detain the subject.

After parking and exiting the vehicle, an officer attempted to gain the subject’s compliance through verbal commands before illuminating the subject with the laser of the BolaWrap. The subject refused to comply with officer commands and the BolaWrap was deployed to the subject’s legs.

The subject was startled and distracted by the deployment, allowing officers to take the subject into physical custody. Officers were able to secure the subject in handcuffs safely before transporting him for medical care.

“With the use of the BolaWrap, our Deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and take the fleeing subject into custody with no injuries to staff and only minor injuries to the subject,” said Sheriff Brian Pixley of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “The BolaWrap is an extremely useful non-lethal tool that allows our Deputies to perform their jobs safer and more effectively.”

“I’m proud of yet another accomplishment by our law enforcement partners where the situation can end with everyone going home safely,” said Wrap CEO, TJ Kennedy. “The trained Deputies of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were able to take a volatile and chaotic situation and de-escalate the situation by using the BolaWrap. Each time we see another successful field use, we are encouraged by the real-world evidence that supports our mission to help save lives and careers.”

The body cam footage can be viewed here. Previous body cam footage of BolaWrap deployments can be viewed here.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.