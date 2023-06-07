Wrap Technologies launches strategic initiative to enhance campus safety with BolaWrap amid rising mental health concerns

Wrap Technologies will be showcasing its cutting-edge BolaWrap solution at the upcoming national conference of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators

TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in innovative public safety solutions, today announced its strategic initiative to introduce the BolaWrap solution to educational institutions across the United States. This program aims to address the pressing issue of mental illness among college students and provide a comprehensive solution to enhance campus safety.

With the rise of mental health challenges on college campuses, students are increasingly experiencing stress and anxiety. A groundbreaking study published by PLOS.org revealed that almost 37% of college students studied had diagnosable mental health disorders, contributing to serious and violent behaviors. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, Wrap Technologies aims to equip educational institutions with effective tools to maintain order and protect their students and staff.

Wrap Technologies will be showcasing its cutting-edge BolaWrap solution at the upcoming national conference of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) on June 27th in Orlando, Florida. This demonstration will provide attendees with the opportunity to witness BolaWrap in action and understand its potential to transform campus safety. The showcase reflects Wrap’s commitment to innovative solutions and its prominent role in the public safety market.

“Wrap is dedicated to driving safer outcomes, particularly in incidents involving mental health crises, for the benefit of everyone involved,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “With over 55% of our BolaWrap deployments related to mental health and substance abuse calls, we recognize the urgent need for effective solutions in this area and Wrap’s critical role in addressing these challenges. Equally important is instilling unwavering community confidence in the safety of educational institutions. We understand the profound responsibility of providing secure educational environments. By equipping educational institutions with our transformative BolaWrap solution, we strive to enhance campus safety and inspire a sense of reassurance among community members.”

Wrap Technologies aims to mitigate the risk of injuries and enhance public safety by equipping law enforcement agencies with transformative solutions that prioritize preventing escalation and minimizing the use of painful or injury-inducing techniques. The effectiveness of the BolaWrap solution is demonstrated by the company’s guarantee of a 10% reduction in the use of force, resulting in potential cost savings for law enforcement agencies and mitigating their legal liabilities.

In addition to the BolaWrap solution, Wrap offers comprehensive training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST). This comprehensive training equips officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 59 countries worldwide with the necessary expertise to effectively utilize BolaWrap as an early intervention measure. By providing its innovative solution and accompanying training, Wrap ensures that law enforcement agencies and college campuses are fully prepared to handle various situations, empowering them to create safer environments and foster positive public safety outcomes.

