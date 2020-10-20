OH&S announces 2020 New Product of the Year award winners
DALLAS — Twenty-six companies, including multiple winners Blackline Safety, Geroline Inc., and ZOLL Medical, were honored today for winning Occupational Health & Safety magazine’s 12th annual New Product of the Year contest. Winners will be recognized with awards and in the November/December issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine. They are also featured on Occupational Health & Safety’s industry-leading website, ohsonline.com.
This year’s contest attracted entries in 26 award categories, with an independent panel of highly qualified judges choosing the winners.
“OH&S has been celebrating innovation and products optimized to keep workers safe for over 10 years. This year, safety products and services are being recognized on a global scale, bringing greater awareness to the important work completed by manufacturers in the industry,” OH&S Editor Sydny Shepard said. “This year we are recognizing outstanding products in 26 award categories, including a new category for products created to protect against infectious diseases. Now more than ever, it is of the utmost importance to keep workers and employees safe from emerging and existing workplace hazards.”
To be eligible for the 2020 awards, products must have been introduced to the market between July 2019 and July 2020. The 2020 award winners are:
AED/CPR
- ZOLL Medical: ZOLL AED 3
EHS Software
- Cority: Cority COVID-19 Return to Work and Productivity Solution
Electrical Safety
- CBS ArcSafe: RSA-97B Remote MCC Operator
Emergency Response
- ZOLL Medical: Comprehensive Rescue System
Emergency Showers & Eyewash
- Bradley Corp.: Navigator Thermostatic Mixing Valve
Ergonomics
- Geroline Inc.: K1 Series Slim
Fall Protection/Prevention
- SafeRack: SafeRack GX Gangway
Foot Protection
- KEEN Utility: KEEN Utility Portland
Hand Protection
- Majestic Glove: X-15 Cut-Less Extreme Winter Lined Cut Resistant Multipurpose Glove 35-5567 SW: PowerForm PF-065-095-NRG/ECO/BAL-GR/WT
Head Protection
- Milwaukee Tool: Full Brim Hard Hat with BOLT Accessories
Hearing Protection
- TSI Incorporated: Quest Edge 4+ Personal Noise Dosimeters
Heat Stress Protection
- Kenzen: Kenzen Heat Sensing Smart Patch
Industrial Hygiene – Dust Control
- EXAIR Corporation: 1/2 NPT No Drip External Mix Liquid Air Atomizing Nozzles
Industrial Hygiene – Gas Monitors
- Blackline Safety: Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) Flammable Gas Sensor
Industrial Hygiene - Software
- Industrial Scientific Corp.: SAFER One Dynamic Plume Modeling Software
Infectious Disease Control
- SaferMe Limited: SaferMe Virus Management
Internet of Things
- Blackline Safety: Blackline Vision: Industrial Contact Tracing
Lifting Safety
- Andax Industries LLC: Andax Transformer Containment Bag
Lighting
- Streamlight, Inc.: USB Haz-Lo
Lockout/Tagout and Machine Guarding
- Sphera: Sphera’s Interactive P&ID
Online Training
- ClickSafety: Returning to Work: Protecting Yourself from COVID-19 in the Workplace
Protective Apparel
- Geroline Inc.: K1 Series Ice Cleat High Profile Intrinsic Honeywell: Pro-Wear Plus
Safety Barriers
- A-Safe Inc: Trailer Kerb
Safety Monitoring Devices
- altumAI: futureWork
Signage & Identification
- Avery Industrial: Avery PermaTrack Metallic Asset Tag Identification Labels New Pig: PIG Social Distancing Floor Sign
Vision Protection
- Gateway Safety: Black Venom Face Protection
“There were a number of great products submitted for the New Product of the Year Awards,” commented judge Greg Zigulis, president of Sixth Sense Safety Solutions. “Each year the products and their features just seem to get better. There were also some interesting products that were entirely new conceptually and responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Safety is all about the best,” added judge Linda Sherrard, MS, CSP, Safety Consultant II at North Carolina Department of Public Safety. “We train, we plan and we, as safety leadership, purchase the very best equipment, PPE and related resources. This year’s OH&S NPOY provides just that — thoughtful, timely products that will enhance your program and improve workplace safety, often at the fraction of the cost of one on-the-job injury. 2020 has an exceptional group of new products in many categories that make selection easier than ever—delivering you some of the best the industry has to offer.”
Information on the 2021 Occupational Health & Safety New Product of the Year contest will be available on ohsonline.com in the spring.
