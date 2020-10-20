OH&S announces 2020 New Product of the Year award winners

DALLAS — Twenty-six companies, including multiple winners Blackline Safety, Geroline Inc., and ZOLL Medical, were honored today for winning Occupational Health & Safety magazine’s 12th annual New Product of the Year contest. Winners will be recognized with awards and in the November/December issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine. They are also featured on Occupational Health & Safety’s industry-leading website, ohsonline.com.

This year’s contest attracted entries in 26 award categories, with an independent panel of highly qualified judges choosing the winners.

“OH&S has been celebrating innovation and products optimized to keep workers safe for over 10 years. This year, safety products and services are being recognized on a global scale, bringing greater awareness to the important work completed by manufacturers in the industry,” OH&S Editor Sydny Shepard said. “This year we are recognizing outstanding products in 26 award categories, including a new category for products created to protect against infectious diseases. Now more than ever, it is of the utmost importance to keep workers and employees safe from emerging and existing workplace hazards.”

To be eligible for the 2020 awards, products must have been introduced to the market between July 2019 and July 2020. The 2020 award winners are:

AED/CPR

ZOLL Medical: ZOLL AED 3

EHS Software

Cority: Cority COVID-19 Return to Work and Productivity Solution

Electrical Safety

CBS ArcSafe: RSA-97B Remote MCC Operator

Emergency Response

ZOLL Medical: Comprehensive Rescue System

Emergency Showers & Eyewash

Bradley Corp.: Navigator Thermostatic Mixing Valve

Ergonomics

Geroline Inc.: K1 Series Slim

Fall Protection/Prevention

SafeRack: SafeRack GX Gangway

Foot Protection

KEEN Utility: KEEN Utility Portland