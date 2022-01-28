BRINC Founder & CEO Talks Drones and Police

Did you know that drones have the ability to breach windows, push open doors and provide two-way communication between police officers and suspects?

This was the bombshell revelation that BRINC Drones Founder & CEO Blake Resnick made on Fox Business News on Monday, November 1st in an interview with anchor Stuart Varney.

“We build tools in the service of public safety,” said Resnick. “So devices that enable first responders to put eyes and ears in places that are too dangerous to send a person.”

In the interview, Resnick revealed that currently close to 100 agencies employ drones from BRINC as part of their fleet and the drones are built in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 21- year-old Resnick, a Las Vegas native, says he was motivated to find a way to improve public safety following the 2017 Mandalay Bay mass shooting. In that tragedy, 64-year-old Steven Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. He ended up killing 60 people and wounding 411.

Four years later, the company is seeing massive growth. In the last 10 months, it has expanded from just one employee to 60. The financial outlook for the company is a bright one and BRINC has already raised $27.2 million and plans to raise an additional $50-60 million in the next year.

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC's first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk.