DJI makes thermal imaging portable with Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

New drone equips workers with a reliable everyday tool for dynamic operations in challenging environments

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today revealed the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, a portable industrial drone equipped with powerful, side-by-side visual and thermal cameras that provide commercial pilots a reliable tool to operate better, safer and quicker in challenging environments.

Developed in partnership with FLIR Systems, the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual features the compact design of DJI’s Mavic 2 Series drones with the same array of advanced controls and accessories found in the Mavic 2 Enterprise. The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual allows users to measure temperatures and conveniently store images and temperature data for efficient reporting and analysis, adding immediate value to a range of industrial or time-sensitive operations today from utility inspections to emergency response.

''Drones are fast becoming a common sighting in public safety and inspection operations, where users get immediate value from a reliable aerial tool that can easily be deployed anywhere at any time,” said Jan Gasparic, DJI Director of Strategic Partnerships. “When DJI and FLIR first introduced the XT camera in 2015, we opened up a range of new commercial drone applications. With the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, we are enabling safer operations in more diverse environments so operators can focus on accomplishing their missions.”

Powerful and Portable FLIR Thermal Imaging

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual features a three-axis gimbal stabilized camera housing a side-by-side 4K sensor for capturing visible light and a FLIR Lepton® thermal microcamera for capturing thermal data. Together these sensors allow pilots to perform flights at night, as well as fly in complex daytime conditions like fog and smoke[1]. Users can select from multiple intelligent display modes in the DJI Pilot flight control app to visualize data from the dual-sensor camera:

FLIR MSX® – FLIR’s patented MSX, or multispectral dynamic imaging, embosses high-fidelity, visible light details onto the thermal imagery in real time to enhance visual details, helping pilots quickly identify and interpret critical data that may not be immediately visible to the naked eye.

– FLIR’s patented MSX, or multispectral dynamic imaging, embosses high-fidelity, visible light details onto the thermal imagery in real time to enhance visual details, helping pilots quickly identify and interpret critical data that may not be immediately visible to the naked eye. Spot Meter – Displays the average temperature of an object, helping pilots monitor and measure critical or hazardous objects while maintaining a safe distance.

– Displays the average temperature of an object, helping pilots monitor and measure critical or hazardous objects while maintaining a safe distance. Area Measurement – Displays the average, lowest, and highest temperature, as well as the corresponding locations of each area, allowing inspectors to quickly assess objects and determine if an asset may be overheating.

– Displays the average, lowest, and highest temperature, as well as the corresponding locations of each area, allowing inspectors to quickly assess objects and determine if an asset may be overheating. Isotherm – Allows pilots to designate specific temperature ranges to be displayed using a custom color palette so objects within the range relay higher contrast and better visibility. This feature includes custom profiles to aid search and rescue pilots in identifying people and to help firefighters identify hot spots in fires, as well as a custom profile setting for added flexibility.

''The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual equipped with the FLIR Lepton, our smallest thermal microcamera, offers a significant opportunity to introduce thermal imaging capabilities to more drone owners,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO at FLIR. “This is our third product with DJI and its world-leading platforms, and this latest Thermal by FLIR collaboration is a significant step forward in making thermal an essential feature in the industry.’

Modular Accessories for Added Capabilities

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual is compatible with the full line of Mavic 2 Enterprise accessories. They are securely mounted to the drone’s body and operated through the DJI Pilot flight control app. These accessories open new paths for pilots to communicate and work from the air, moving drones beyond imaging tools and into configurable platforms that enhance mission productivity.

Spotlight – A dual spotlight with a brightness of 2,400 lumens aids operators in carrying out missions in dark or low-light areas. Spotlight is ideal for search and rescue as well as inspection applications.

– A dual spotlight with a brightness of 2,400 lumens aids operators in carrying out missions in dark or low-light areas. Spotlight is ideal for search and rescue as well as inspection applications. Speaker – A loudspeaker with a maximum projection of 100 decibels (1-meter distance) lets pilots play up to 10 custom voice recordings on demand, providing a communications channel to nearby individuals that can be critical during lifesaving emergency operations.

– A loudspeaker with a maximum projection of 100 decibels (1-meter distance) lets pilots play up to 10 custom voice recordings on demand, providing a communications channel to nearby individuals that can be critical during lifesaving emergency operations. Beacon – Designed with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Night Waiver standards in mind, the M2E Beacon features a bright flashing strobe visible three miles away. This helps pilots carry out missions in low-light conditions or at night much more safely, and provides additional airspace awareness for operators of nearby drones and traditional aircraft.

Enhanced Data Security Features

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual includes the same features as Mavic 2 Enterprise to protect the integrity of photos, videos, flight logs and other data generated during sensitive flights. It incorporates 24 GB of onboard data storage and password protection, creating accountability for all access to the drone’s functions and stored data. When Password Protection is enabled, users are required to enter their password each time they activate the drone, link the remote controller with the drone, and access the drone’s onboard storage, giving them full, exclusive use and enhanced security. This provides secure access to the drone and its onboard data storage, while protecting that data even if the drone is physically compromised.

In addition, a GPS timestamping feature encodes the time, date, and location of every recorded image taken by the visual camera, aiding in pilot accountability and ensuring that data captured by the drone can be trusted and used in situations from reviewing critical infrastructure inspections to potential legal proceedings.

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual users with heightened data security concerns can use the Local Data Mode feature in the DJI Pilot App which, when activated, will stop the user’s connected mobile device from sending or receiving any data over the internet. This provides added security assurances for operators of flights involving critical infrastructure, governmental projects or other sensitive missions.

Improving Flight and Airspace Safety

Every Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual comes equipped with DJI’s AirSense technology to help ensure drones remain a safe addition to the skies. AirSense improves pilots’ situational awareness and enhances airspace safety by automatically alerting drone pilots of ADS-B signals from nearby airplanes and helicopters and by sending real-time positioning alerts through the DJI Pilot flight control app. This technology provides an extra level of safety for professional drone operators who fly in congested airspace or near complicated operations, such as wildfire suppression, disaster recovery and infrastructure monitoring.

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual features DJI’s most advanced video and data transmission system, Ocusync 2.0, providing a more stable connection between the drone and its remote controller, even in environments with high electromagnetic interference such as urban areas. The system features stronger interference resistance and auto-switching capabilities that support both 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz frequency bands with the capability to use different frequencies for uplink and downlink data streams.

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual uses DJI’s FOC propulsion motors combined with efficient propellers for quieter and more efficient flight, delivering a maximum flight time of up to 31 minutes and a top speed of 72 kph (45 mph)[2]. In addition, a self-heating battery allows the drone to perform reliably in adverse weather conditions as low as -10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).

For more information on all the new features and capabilities of the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, please visit www.dji.com/mavic-2-enterprise.