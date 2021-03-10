Revolutionary New Drone Made to Aid Tactical Teams in Barricade, Hostage, and Active Shooter Situations. Drone Nerds and BRINC Drones Announce the Launch of the LEMUR.

DANIA, Fla.- Drone Nerds, North America’s largest drone distributor, has partnered with American drone company, BRINC Drones, to help bring to market one of the most revolutionary tactical tools ever built.

The BRINC Drones LEMUR is designed to help SWAT teams locate, isolate, and communicate with suspects. A ruggedized and durable composition combined with an easy-to-use payload bay allows the LEMUR to break glass, scale stairs, conduct two-way communications with a suspect, and flip over after crashes. The LEMUR’s novel battery technology is based on lithium-ion chemistry and allows for 31 minutes of flight time with up to 10 hours of perch time.

Built to be flown FPV, the LEMUR has a modular high definition RGB camera, built-in night vision, and IR illuminators to ensure operations run smoothly in the most demanding indoor environments.

“Drone Nerds is the largest provider of enterprise-class drones in North America. One of our larger segments is public safety. For years, we have searched for a UAV solution to enable SWAT teams to respond more quickly, more effectively, and without risk of life. This is finally the solution we have been looking for. The BRINC Drones LEMUR is the first drone that can quite literally save and protect lives, and we’re proud to help bring it to market,” says Drone Nerds CEO Jeremy Schneiderman.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Drone Nerds, and we believe their experience and history of working with public safety departments will help us get the LEMUR into the hands of as many SWAT teams as possible. The LEMUR is a novel product that was built in conjunction with the Las Vegas Metro SWAT team and has a feature set unlike any other indoor tactical drone in the world. We as a company are thrilled to be working with the team at Drone Nerds and are looking forward to a successful partnership.” says BRINC Drones Founder and CEO Blake Resnick.

The benefits of the LEMUR include its ability to:

Breach structures

Effectively locate suspects anywhere (including inside homes, skyscrapers, and buses)

Facilitate two-way communication between crisis negotiators and suspects

The BRINC Drones LEMUR will be available starting 3/9/2021. For pricing and more information on the LEMUR, visit https://enterprise.dronenerds.com/brinc-series/.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds provides high-end drones for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. They are the largest distributor of drones and the only platinum DJI dealer in the US. They ensure that their customers have the right UAV solution and they support enterprise & government programs to make sure that they are “Always Flying™”. Their Enterprise team supports drone programs across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection and many more.

About BRINC Drones

BRINC Drones is an American company that designs and builds indoor/outdoor tactical robots in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently focused on the public safety market, they want to use drone technology to make the world a safer place for everyone. Blake Resnick, Founder & CEO, is a Thiel Fellow and has worked at McLaren, Tesla, and DJI.