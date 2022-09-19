Teledyne FLIR Debuts SIRAS Drone for Public Safety and Industrial Inspection

Teledyne FLIR pairs a radiometric thermal and visible camera payload featuring MSX with an affordable, flexible, and easy-to-operate airframe

GOLETA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Nevada ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today launched SIRAS™, a professional drone that includes a quick-connect dual radiometric thermal and visible camera payload. Engineered for data security, performance, and affordability, SIRAS is optimized for industrial and utility inspection, public safety, firefighting, and search and rescue missions.

“Designed to provide pilots with flexibility to get the job done, SIRAS delivers a geofence-free flight experience with thermal and visible imaging capabilities at $9,695 USD,” said, Mike Walters, vice president, product management, Teledyne FLIR. “SIRAS is the only enterprise drone to currently incorporate the patented MSXtechnology, which overlays the edge detail from the visible camera on the thermal image to provide critical information in real time.”

Courtesy Image

The IP-54-rated aircraft features a 31-minute flight time, radar-based front collision avoidance, and backpack portability, so professional UAV pilots can fly safely when and where the mission demands. The included Vue TV128 payload features a quick-connect gimbal, which provides imagery compatible with FLIR Thermal Studio™ and leading third-party photogrammetry applications. The 16MP visible camera can zoom 128x to pinpoint details. The integrated 640x512 pixel, radiometric Boson provides best-in-class thermal imagery, 5x digital zoom, and temperature-measurement of every pixel in the scene.

With a startup time of one minute, pilots can get eyes on the scene quickly and maintain control via a dual-band radio (2.4/5.8 GHz) connection, while hot swappable batteries ensure efficient operation. To improve data security, SIRAS stores imagery on an onboard SD card and does not include cloud connection capability. Furthermore, pilots are not required to create an online profile, increasing ease of use and reducing potential unintended online data access.

The SIRAS aircraft was designed in collaboration with and is manufactured by Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corporation (CIRC) in Taiwan, a subsidiary of Coretronic Group. Final payload integration and quality control are completed in the USA.

SIRAS will begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the US with additional regional availability information provided at www.teledyneflir.com/siras. SIRAS is dual use and classified under US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4.a.

See SIRAS in person at Teledyne FLIR booth #1017 at Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 6-8, or at booth #1328 at Firehouse Expo in Columbus, Ohio, September 25-26.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.