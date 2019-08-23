Pulsar Night Vision Readies to Attend NTOA 2019!

Text or remove to keep empty

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Pulsar is proud to announce their attendance at this year’s National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) 36th Annual Law Enforcement Operations Conference and Trade Show 2019. NTOA 2019 will be at the Rosen Centre Hotel on August 18-23 in Orlando, Florida. Pulsar will proudly showcase their premium line of thermal devices like the Axion Thermal Monocular, Accolade Thermal Binocular and many more at booth #401!

AXION

Axions detect objects with heat signatures, making it easier to identify targets between 950 and 1,700 meters anytime day or night. Pulsar’s new pocket-sized monocular fits in your palm and is perfect for law enforcement and search and rescue teams.

Accolade

Pulsar Accolade Thermal Binoculars offer 384 and 640 core resolution and a detection range of up to 2,000 yards. Accolade thermal binoculars feature a dual eyepiece helping to reduce eye fatigue during long scanning and surveying periods. Accolades are the perfect companion for any law enforcement officer and search and rescue teams.

Law enforcement agencies interested in scheduling an appointment with Pulsar’s thermal and night vision professionals may call 817-225-0310 ext. 288 or can request an appointment via email at lesales@pulsarnv.com

About the National Tactical Officers Association

The mission of the NTOA is to enhance the performance and professional status of law enforcement personnel by providing a credible and proven training resource as well as a forum for the development of tactics and information exchange. The association’s goal is to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education and tactical excellence. www.ntoa.org.

About Pulsar

Pulsar products are manufactured for the professional. Built on a mil-spec platform, Pulsar provides advanced optics in a wide array of options for military, law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications. Pulsar strives to deliver the latest innovations in optical technology with the highest quality possible. Products include thermal imaging, digital night vision monocular and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and accessories. For more information about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.com. For media requests related to Pulsar, please contact Kevin Reese at kreese@sellmark.net or call 817-225-1683.