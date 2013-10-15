Vigilant Solutions Unveils Facial Recognition at the IACP Conference in Philadelphia

Livermore, Calif. – Vigilant Solutions announces today that it will be unveiling its long awaited facial recognition offering at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference and Exposition next week in Philadelphia.

Vigilant’s FaceSearchTM offering will be on display for all to see at the Vigilant Solution’s booth (1731) in Philadelphia. The FaceSearch offering leverages Vigilant’s expertise in image recognition and cloud computing to deliver a facial recognition offering unlike any other on the market. Available via the web, on mobile devices, and as a PC-based application, FaceSearch was designed to offer a flexible, functional and affordable facial recognition solution for agencies of all sizes.

FaceSearch was developed from scratch by the Vigilant Solutions team and uses over 350 facial measurement algorithms to quickly and accurately match face images against agency-managed images, such as jail booking photos, and also against Vigilant’s own pre-populated images of individuals from CrimeStoppers websites as well as registered sex offenders.

In addition to its new FaceSearch product, Vigilant will also be featuring its license plate recognition (LPR) systems which includes its web-based LEARN® software for powerful LPR querying and analytics such as common plate analysis of pattern crime locations, associate analysis, and more. The LEARN software is further enabled by Vigilant’s own network of LPR data totaling over 1.5 billion LPR detections.

Vigilant invites attendees at the IACP conference to stop by booth 1731 to learn more.

About Vigilant Solutions:

Based in Livermore, California, Vigilant Solutions is an industry-leading pioneer of innovative intelligence solutions that help law enforcement protect officers, families and communities. For additional information, visit www.vigilantsolutions.com.