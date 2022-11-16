Cellebrite endpoint inspector empowers organizations with remote collection of workplace applications

Cellebrite now offers a competitive differentiator by offering the ability to collect remote mobile data, remote computer data, and cloud application data in a unified platform

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, VA., -- Cellebrite DI Ltd., a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the launch of the cloud workplace app collection, a new Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector capability aimed at improving organizations’ investigation and eDiscovery capabilities by enabling them to collect remote mobile and computer data and cloud workplace application data in a unified platform.

The addition of the cloud workplace app collection to Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector should help reduce the time and cost associated with the collection of data from applications such as Office365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Box by allowing examiners to initiate multiple collections for custodians from the largest sources of employee work-related data. With our unified collection capability, and now adding cloud workplace app collection to Endpoint Inspector, customers will be able to have one tool for all their collection sources.

The cloud workplace app collection aims at enabling examiners to research and consolidate data, build a comprehensive picture, surface actionable insights, and uncover the truth. Additionally, the cloud workplace app collection uses smart collection capabilities to gather only necessary data from workplace applications while ensuring data security and privacy are protected at each step of the process.

Ken Basore, Enterprise Solutions General Manager at Cellebrite, said: “In today’s world, it is imperative that organizations in every industry and of every size can access employee work-related data in a secure and efficient way. Cloud workplace app collection is transforming how organizations collect data associated with corporate investigations and the eDiscovery process. We are proud to be the only company that offers a unified platform for remote mobile and computer collection and now from the most widely used cloud workplace applications – with our revolutionary capability, companies across the private sector can boost efficiencies while maintaining data security.”

For more information about workplace cloud app collection and Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector, please visit here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite_UFED.