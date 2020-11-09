GreenKey announces release of its new Body Camera Audio Analysis platform

CHICAGO — GreenKey (GK) announced the release of its new Body Camera Audio Analysis platform to improve oversight for police departments and local governments across the country.

Over 50% of police officers wear body cameras to record their everyday interactions with the public. That’s over 1 million videos being created every day! However, less than 1% of these videos are ever reviewed. There just simply wasn’t the technology to automatically transcribe and analyze this huge amount of data in a cost effective way -- until now.

GreenKey is an advanced natural language processing platform being used by Wall Street to improve their sales tactics and improve customer interactions. This same state of the art technology has now been configured to analyze police body camera data at scale.

“GreenKey unlocks body camera data. The data is not only made searchable, but valuable insights are generated that will directly enable police chiefs and local government to work together to improve policing. From workflow efficiency to officer training, there are so many applications for these insights.” said Anthony Trevino, Retired San Antonio Assistant Chief of Police.

GreenKey compresses, transcribes and structures a department’s body camera audio data making it both searchable as well as surfacing customizable insights. These insights can tell us things like if an interaction was respectful, if racial bias was present or which de-escalation tactic was most effective.

GreenKey’s insight models produce an objective set of metrics from which our police and elected officials can begin the conversation of how best to monitor and improve policing. Insights can be generated on a single video or an entire department and can even be used to compare sentiment from one police department versus another.

Unlock your police body camera data with GreenKey.

About GreenKey

