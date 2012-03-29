Law Enforcement Agencies Nationwide Choose Nixle for Public Notification

Residents can receive free texts, emails from local police department

San Francisco, CA – Nixle, LLC, a provider of mass notification services for public safety agencies, is proud to announce 10 of the newest law enforcement agencies nationwide that now offer residents a way to receive real-time public safety information with Nixle. With no cost to the department or residents, Nixle offers agencies throughout the country a cost-effective public notification solution. The agencies are:

• Ayer Police Department (MA)

• Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (GA)

• Becker Police Department (MN)

• Chubbuck Police Department (ID)

• East Cleveland Police Department (OH)

• Hawesville Police Department (KY)

• Piedmont Police Department (AL)

• Pinehurst Police Department (NC)

• Sun Prairie Police Department (WI)

• Upland Police Department (CA)

Nixle Connect enables public safety agencies to communicate securely with the public via text/SMS, e-mail, Internet posts, Facebook and Twitter at no cost. Communications range from emergency alerts to routine day-to-day information including traffic and missing persons reports, safety tips, crime information, community outreach programs, and other relevant public safety information.



Residents can register for free to receive messages from these departments and other local agencies by sending a text message with their zip code to 888777 or by visiting www.nixle.com. Once registered, users can customize the types of alerts they wish to receive via text, email, and online.

“We are excited to welcome these departments to Nixle,” stated Eric Liu, Nixle CEO. “With the advanced technology that is available today, mass notification is not only achievable but it can be done quickly, easily, and affordably. It is great to see more and more law enforcement departments recognize this opportunity and begin to communicate with residents via their cell phones and computers.”



Currently more than 4,800 public safety agencies nationwide have adopted Nixle for their means of real-time communications with residents, and more than 700,000 citizens have signed up to take advantage of the service. Year-to-year usage figures for 2011 show that participating agencies created a total of 81,200 messages during the 12-month period from January to December, or 6,766 per month. Over 24.3 million SMS text messages were sent for an average of 2 million each month, and over 44.7 million e-mails were sent, over 3.7 million each month.



Founded in 2007, Nixle is the leader in trusted notification services for law enforcement and government agencies. More than 4,800 government agencies throughout the United States use Nixle to communicate with residents via SMS mobile text messaging, email, the Web, and mobile applications. Over 700,000 citizens rely upon the system. Nixle is strategically partnered with Nlets to offer the only public messaging service on the International Justice and Public Safety network, a system owned by the fifty states and serving every criminal justice agency in the US and Canada. Nixle is a privately held company based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.nixle.com.