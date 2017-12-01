Public safety employees use Kronos Workforce TeleStaff to keep communities safe

LAS VEGAS - Faced with an increased need for efficiency in responding to emergencies and natural disasters on a global scale, public safety departments around the world are turning to the Workforce TeleStaff solution from Kronos Incorporated. To keep communities safe, public safety departments use Workforce TeleStaff to provide employees more effective communication and greater control over their own schedules, helping drive efficiency in first responder deployment.

News Facts

• Workforce TeleStaff optimizes the scheduling, communications, and deployment of public safety personnel and other critical resources for routine staffing and major emergency incidents. Today, the solution is used by more than half a million public safety employees for their daily scheduling and communication needs. Available for use on any device, employees can access the solution via their mobile device of choice if they suddenly need to be in another department, city hall, or even on-scene at an incident.

• More than a thousand corrections, emergency medical services (EMS), fire, law enforcement, and police departments worldwide use Workforce TeleStaff, and the solution continues to experience unparalleled demand.

• Global subscription revenue for Workforce TeleStaff increased by 90 percent over the past 12 months, and global cloud deployments among new Workforce TeleStaff customers more than tripled over the past two years from 20 percent in 2015 to 73 percent in 2017.

• The demand is growing globally and Kronos launched Workforce TeleStaff in the UK earlier this year.

• Public safety departments including Denver Police Department, Douglas County Department of Corrections, Miami Beach Fire Department, Oakland County Sheriff, Phoenix Fire Department, Providence Police Department, and St. Louis County Police Department use Workforce TeleStaff for complex scheduling requirements. These include staffing around-the-clock; scheduling qualified resources during emergencies; and improving bidding efficiency, which allows employees to directly bid on or choose desired vacation time, shifts, or overtime.

• New enhancements in Workforce TeleStaff include functionality that further empowers employees by enabling them to make changes to their own shifts with minimal supervisor involvement. Managers in turn have greater ability to manage shifts and employee leave; and can create schedule assignments more easily.

• Workforce TeleStaff also sets limits on the hours employees can work to help prevent fatigue and burnout. The solution can also help identify overworked employees who can be prohibited from working until having rested adequately.

• Public safety departments in the U.S. can also utilize the Workforce TeleStaff FEMA1 reporting module, which tracks personnel hours related to disaster response and automatically pre-populates the appropriate FEMA report. This helps departments save significant time and effort, and expedites reimbursement of labor cost from the federal government.

• Beyond increasing workforce productivity, Workforce TeleStaff empowers public safety departments by helping minimize compliance risk. This is becoming increasingly critical as changes in global policies, labor laws, and union mandates continue to emerge.

Supporting Quotes

• Todd Tuttle, battalion chief, Greensboro Fire Department

“During Hurricane Harvey, The Greensboro Fire Department used Workforce TeleStaff to promptly notify all Urban Search and Rescue members with instructions on who to contact for availability notification if deployment of additional support to Texas should occur. At the end of the deployment, the FEMA report was used to assist with cost projections as FEMA required information for cost-recovery.”

• Brian Goff, assistant chief, Reedy Creek Fire Department

“When Hurricane Irma hit Florida last September, we were glad to have Workforce TeleStaff on our side. Given our strong commitment to hurricane preparedness efforts, it was comforting for us to know that with the push of a button, Workforce TeleStaff was handling all hiring requirements for additional staffing needs. Likewise, we benefitted from the solution’s messaging features by using it to send mass communication to our personnel, disseminating important messages with status updates, and very importantly ensuring that our staff was safe at all times.”

• Andy Lerum, marine safety lieutenant, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

“Deploying Kronos Workforce TeleStaff in the cloud was a game-changer. It not only reduced our reliance on hardware and our own IT people, but also our need to budget for replacement hardware. Now in the cloud environment, we conveniently manage the system from any mobile device or computer, from anytime, anywhere.”

• Rock Regan, director, public sector practice group, Kronos

“What do public safety departments want the most? The answer is simple – to keep their communities safe. Yet keeping up with staffing levels amid budget cuts, escalating labor costs, and increasing complexity of compliance requirements create obstacles. For decades, Workforce TeleStaff has been a reliable solution to help public safety departments adequately serve their communities as well protect their staff. At Kronos, we continue to innovate and are increasingly helping departments around the world leverage Workforce TeleStaff to optimize their communication and scheduling processes with greater mobility and self-scheduling features.”

Supporting Resources

