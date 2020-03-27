Rekor appoints Susan Crandall as chief marketing officer

Seasoned industry marketing executive joins company to lead marketing and business development growth.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Rekor Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of smart cities, public safety and customer experience, today announced that Susan Crandall has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing significant marketing and business development experience at large multi-national companies, she is expected to guide the Company through its next major phase of growth.

“No one is better suited than Susan to join our executive leadership team and help our company begin to roll out our go-to-market strategy,” said Robert A. Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “She knows the technology, industry landscape, dynamics and trends to spot, and is prepared to anticipate and act on the opportunities that will be critical to achieving our strategic growth initiatives. And as a seasoned industry marketing executive, she is intimately familiar with the opportunities relating to our solutions for smart cities, public safety and customer experience.”

Crandall brings to Rekor decades of experience leading marketing and business development initiatives for some of the world’s largest public safety brands, including serving as Director of Global Marketing at Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Senior Director of Marketing at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, as well as other companies, such as VaaS International, the parent company of Vigilant Solutions and Digital Recognition Network. As Vice President of Marketing and Legislative Affairs for VaaS International, she led all marketing and legislative affairs strategies for the company and played an integral role in helping their leadership team to position the company for its $445 million acquisition by Motorola Solutions in January 2019.

Throughout her two decades of business development and marketing leadership experience, Crandall has fused her creativity and entrepreneurial drive to help organizations tell impactful stories to their key audiences, fueling brand awareness and consistently generating market growth. She offers Rekor a depth and breadth of knowledge in marketing, communications and brand strategy. She has extensive experience as an early adopter in social media and digital marketing efforts and a track record of success in leading government and public relations initiatives. Additionally, she brings a critical understanding of a broad array of markets, including Government and Public Safety, Corporate Security, Financial Services, Insurance and Parking, in each of which she consistently implemented aggressive business plans to meet and exceed revenue and retention goals.

“Rekor is a company I’ve admired for their ability to transform the vehicle recognition industry through their artificial intelligence and deep machine learning solutions. I’m thrilled to join the company at this point in its strategic evolution, with such great momentum already behind the business,” said Crandall. “Rekor’s technology and pricing are disruptive, and it’s poised to completely redefine how vehicle recognition is used to increase public safety and improve the customer experience. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and work with my team alongside Rekor’s leadership and its strong bench of subject matter experts. Together, we can ensure that all of Rekor’s innovative solutions are prioritized in the minds of new and existing customers as the solutions that best meet their needs.”

Crandall holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from George Mason University School of Law.

