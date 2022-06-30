City of Lima, Ohio, selects enterprise public safety and justice solutions from Tyler Technologies

Solutions will run on AWS for enhanced security and stability

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that it has signed an agreement in Lima, Ohio. The agreement is with the Lima Police Department for Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite, powered by New World™, and the Lima Municipal Court, Clerk of Court and Adult Probation department for Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite, powered by Odyssey®.

The city of Lima is currently using a legacy public safety and court case management system that is based on older technology and no longer serves the business processes of the police, court, and probation departments. The city selected Tyler as it provides solutions for all aspects of the city’s police, court, and probation business, delivering the necessary functional requirements without having to use subcontractors or third parties. For the police department, that includes Tyler’s Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, and Enterprise Police and Fire Mobility solutions. For the municipal court, that includes Tyler’s Enterprise Justice and Enterprise Supervision solutions.

“We’re excited to upgrade our existing legacy solutions for our police department and bring our staff fast, easy access to critical information,” said Major James Baker, Lima Police Department. “We are also looking forward to seeing how the solutions will improve workflow for all staff – from dispatchers to those in the field – to serve our community at the highest level.”

“Tyler’s solutions will help modernize our court operations and simplify our case management processes,” said Lisa Deters, court administrator, Lima Municipal Court. “The addition of Enterprise Supervision will also bring major benefits to our probation processes, helping to easily coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step in the process for our adult probation department.”

All solutions will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, and can help Lima’s police department and municipal court lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster to better serve their constituents through:

Unparalleled security and enhanced compliance

Faster, stable upgrades that will not interrupt day-to-day operations

Mobile-friendly experience for staff

Reduced staff training due to incremental and intuitive upgrades

“We are pleased to be elevating Lima’s police department and municipal court with our public safety and court case management solutions,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Justice Group. “We’re even more excited to run these solutions on AWS to help these agencies access the most updated solutions without worrying about maintaining a local server or staffing additional IT resources.”

The city of Lima is located in northwest Ohio and has a population of roughly 35,000. It is the seventh Ohio court jurisdiction to select Tyler’s Enterprise Justice solution. In addition, the Lima Police Department joins more than 100 public safety agencies in Ohio that currently use Tyler’s public safety software.

