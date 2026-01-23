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Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 15,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
Address: 5101 Tennyson Parkway
Zip Code: 75024
Location: PLANO, Texas
Main Phone Number: 833.895.3783
Strategies to improve investigations
Computer-Aided Dispatch Records Management Systems Electronic Citations Leadership & Management Software Corrections Report Writing Software
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Improve transparency and decision making with powerful public safety analytics
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Integrated records management solutions for data-driven agencies
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Real-time access to mission-critical information anytime, anywhere
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Dispatch solutions for smarter, safer responses
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Electronic citation management, crash, parking, and stop data solutions
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Modern public safety solutions for every agency’s unique needs.
ARTICLES
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Technology
On-demand webinar: From burnout to balance: The hidden impact of report writing efficiency
January 23, 2026 03:17 PM
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Report Writing Software
Tyler Technologies’ Report Writing Tool: Transforming police documentation for the modern era
December 11, 2024 11:26 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
How integrating CAD facilitates the simple consumption and distribution of data
December 01, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
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Records Management Systems
Enhancing public safety using the cloud: The future of policing with hosted enterprise solutions
November 30, 2023 05:49 PM
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VIDEOS
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Tyler Talks The Cloud is Now
July 22, 2025 10:58 AM
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From 30 to 7 Minutes Reporting Smarter, Not Harder
July 22, 2025 10:51 AM
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Fast. Accurate. Done. Report Writing Made Easy
July 22, 2025 10:48 AM
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Enterprise Public Safety Tolland County TEA Winner Testimonial Video
July 22, 2025 10:41 AM
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ANNOUNCEMENTS
Tyler Technologies
Records Management Systems
Tyler Technologies acquires Emergency Networking
August 28, 2025 02:43 PM
Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies expands agreement with Arizona Supreme Court to bring enterprise supervision for juvenile probation statewide
July 09, 2024 04:15 PM
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Corrections
Third largest state prison system goes live with Tyler Technologies’ solution suite
May 14, 2024 04:31 PM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
Naperville, Ill. Police Department partners with Tyler Technologies for integrated public safety solutions
October 30, 2023 05:02 PM
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HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Electronic Citations
How to buy electronic citations equipment (eBook)
June 25, 2024 10:16 AM
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Records Management Systems
How to buy records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:38 PM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
How to buy computer aided dispatch systems and records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:24 PM
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Complete guide: How to buy field operations products
April 23, 2024 04:08 PM
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