Obama Administration’s Call for Innovation Through Open Data Sharing Contributes to CrimeReports’ Continued Growth

Leader in online crime mapping continues massive growth through July

SALT LAKE CITY — Forty-three additional law enforcement agencies have chosen to heed President Obama’s call for increased data sharing in government by joining the CrimeReports.com network in July. This astronomical growth for the leader in online crime mapping comes after a record-breaking month in June, when 49 agencies signed on to use CrimeReports’ innovative, low-cost crime-mapping tools.

As a result, CrimeReports has quickly become the first name agencies turn to when they want to share their data with the public. Currently CrimeReports hosts a roster of close to 500 agencies across North America who publish their crime data publicly through the CrimeReports.com website.

CrimeReports’ growth is indicative of the initiatives that law enforcement agencies, as well as state and local governments, are embracing as part of the Obama administration’s call for innovation through improved data sharing. The federal government is leading the way with its recent launch of data.gov and recovery.gov. And many state and local governments are following suit, creating their own open-data websites and federal recovery grant allocation maps. Similarly, law enforcement is embracing the administration’s initiatives though the use of CrimeReports’ publically available, integrated crime map.

“Not only is there currently a broad shift in law enforcement communication,” says Greg Whisenant, founder and CEO or CrimeReports. “But as more agencies turn toward social networking to communicate directly with their community, they realize that information sharing leads to greater citizen awareness, innovation, and improvement.”

Whisenant cites CrimeReports’ recent partnership with the Buffalo Police Department as an example. “By using this new technology to engage the public faster and more efficiently, Buffalo has become the largest law enforcement agency in New York to attempt the type of innovative public communication modeled by the Obama administration.“

About CrimeReports

Serving more than 500 agencies across North America, CrimeReports is the largest online resource for accurate, up-to-date crime information. The CrimeReports network offers a family of affordable, easy-to-use software tools for law enforcement agencies to understand crime trends and share up-to-date neighborhood crime data with the public. Community members can access the integrated crime map for free at www.CrimeReports.com, empowering them to make informed decisions to help improve the safety of their neighborhood and community. CrimeReports services are offered by Public Engines, Inc. For more information, visit www.CrimeReports.com.

