PreSynct Technologies Exhibits at 115th Annual IACP Conference and Exhibition

San Francisco, Ca. – Presynct Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of forms-based Incident Reporting Systems, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 115th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California.

The IACP conference will take place November 8-12, 2008 at the San Diego Conference Center. Each year over 100 educational sessions are offered to attendees of the IACP’s Annual Conference and Exposition. Law enforcement executives present on current issues and trends while sharing lessons learned. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has a reputation for providing top-notch education on the most pressing law enforcement topics and assembling the newest products and the latest technologies available to law enforcement.

Presynct’s flagship product, the Presynct Report Network, is the only true forms-based incident reporting system that offers two business models of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The SaaS business model is quickly gaining popularity with public agencies around the country for its convenience and cost efficiency. These agencies are using the Presynct Report Network to create standardized, web-based incident reports, saving valuable time and money by creating a near-paperless environment without the need for extensive IT resources and staffing.

“The Annual IACP Conference is a key event for anyone looking for information and demonstrations of current technologies in use in the law enforcement community,” said Tim Pakes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Presynct Technologies. “As the leading forms-based incident reporting software in the marketplace today, we’re excited about the opportunity to discuss best practices and exchange information with police chiefs, law enforcement executives, and technologists.”

About the IACP Annual Conference

115th Annual IACP Conference welcomes its members to take advantage of the opportunity to network with their peers. There will be over 15,000 law enforcement executives in attendance and every year, IACP assembles the newest products and the latest technologies at the largest exposition designed specifically for law enforcement. More than 700 companies will showcase their products and services geared for law enforcement.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only forms-based law enforcement incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.presynct.com