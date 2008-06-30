PreSynct Technologies Exhibits at The National Sheriffs’ Association’s 68th Annual Conference and Exhibition

San Francisco, Ca. – Presynct Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of forms-based Incident Reporting Systems, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 68th Annual National Sheriffs’ Conference and Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NSA’s conference will take place June 28 – July 2, 2008. This conference will provide the platform for Sheriffs from around the country to discuss issues ranging from illegal immigration, rising violence against law enforcement, mutual aid and they will have the opportunity to network in an effort to develop solutions to common problems. The NSA also presents the very latest in programs and technology in crime fighting techniques. Presynct Technologies, Inc. will be exhibiting in booth #1340.

Presynct’s flagship product, the Presynct Report Network, is the only true forms-based incident reporting system that offers two business models of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The SaaS business model is quickly gaining popularity with public agencies around the country for its convenience and cost efficiency. These agencies are using the Presynct Report Network to create standardized, web-based incident reports, saving valuable time and money by creating a near-paperless environment without the need for extensive IT resources and staffing.

“The NSA’s Annual Conference is a key event for anyone looking for information and demonstrations of current technologies in use in the law enforcement community,” said Tim Pakes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Presynct Technologies. “As the leading forms-based incident reporting software in the marketplace today, we’re excited about the opportunity to discuss best practices and exchange information with sheriffs from around the country, law enforcement executives, and technologists.”

About the NSA’s Annual Conference

The NSA’s Annual conference will be an event for the entire criminal justice community, who will gather to debate current issues in law enforcement and learn about the most current technology and products available to law enforcement, criminal justice and corrections. Senator John McCain, Republican Candidate for President of the U.S. will make a special appearance and speak at the 2nd General Session on July 1, 2008.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only forms-based law enforcement incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.presynct.com