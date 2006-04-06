New dTective Module From Ocean Systems

Burtonsville, MD. - OCEAN SYSTEMS is proud to announce the release of our newest dTective module, DVR dCoder V2.0.

Free Download And Activation For Customers Currently In Support

DVR dCoder V2.0 (New Features)

Support for files over 2 GB in size

Audio capture

Support for 3GP files (common cell phone file format)

