REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

New dTective Module From Ocean Systems

April 06, 2006 08:42 AM

Burtonsville, MD. - OCEAN SYSTEMS is proud to announce the release of our newest dTective module, DVR dCoder V2.0.

Free Download And Activation For Customers Currently In Support

DVR dCoder V2.0 (New Features)

  • Support for files over 2 GB in size
  • Audio capture
  • Support for 3GP files (common cell phone file format)

To learn more about how to get your free copy of DVR dCoder 2.0, follow the link below. http://www.oceansystems.com/dtective/getdcoder2/download/