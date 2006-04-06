New dTective Module From Ocean Systems
Burtonsville, MD. - OCEAN SYSTEMS is proud to announce the release of our newest dTective module, DVR dCoder V2.0.
Free Download And Activation For Customers Currently In Support
DVR dCoder V2.0 (New Features)
- Support for files over 2 GB in size
- Audio capture
- Support for 3GP files (common cell phone file format)
To learn more about how to get your free copy of DVR dCoder 2.0, follow the link below. http://www.oceansystems.com/dtective/getdcoder2/download/