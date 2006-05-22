Ocean Systems Completes Expansion of Facility and Personnel

Expansion includes a new Manager of Training Services, upgraded training facility, and additional support staff and offices.

Burtonsville, MD. - Ocean Systems, the market-leading provider of forensic video clarification products and training, has just completed our latest expansion of facilities and personnel. This expansion demonstrates our continued commitment to this market. We have expanded our facility to accommodate a newly designed training room, larger integration and testing department and additional offices to accommodate our new employees in support and training.

“I am continually humbled by the response and support we have received from the law enforcement community regarding our forensic video clarification tools. With over 1000 dTective systems in place in North America and around the world, word is spreading at an ever-increasing rate regarding the power and need for these systems. Since our goal is to support each new department as if they were our first, we are expanding our facility and personnel to accommodate this increased need,” said Charles Guarino, Director of Corporate and Product Marketing, Ocean Systems.

Ocean Systems Welcomes Joanna Olson as our Manager of Training Services

Joanna Olson comes to us with over 15 years of experience in forensics and training. She began her career as a forensic scientist at the Chicago/Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Her vast experience includes: participation in multi-jurisdictional task forces, processing homicide crime scenes and courtroom testimony as a qualified expert witness. She also served several years with the Schaumburg Police Department as the Forensic Services Supervisor, responsible for training all forensic personnel. At Schaumburg PD, Joanna was the senior forensic video analyst processing cases using the dTective forensic video clarification system while also providing these services for surrounding agencies. Joanna is certified as a Senior Crime Scene Analyst through the IAI (International Association for Identification) and an approved instructor through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

“I am very excited to have Ms. Olson join our staff. Her experience in forensic video investigations makes her a valuable asset to the Ocean Systems team. Having someone on staff who brings real world experience to the table allows us to provide a quality training experience for our customers,” said Angelo Guarino, President, Ocean Systems.