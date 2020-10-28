Tactical Electronics introduces new K9-XR Camera

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tactical Electronics’ K9-XR Camera is a high-powered extended range camera system that transmits live video and audio back to the K9 handler. Easily receive video/audio on the K9-XR Monitor up to 450 meters away from the canine. The camera mounts to the K9’s vest using molle and Velcro attachments. Two-way audio on the K9-XR Camera allows handlers to give commands and listen to a canine and/or suspect, utilizing the “Push to Talk” feature.

The K9-XR Camera combines a low-light color camera with high-intensity visible & IR LEDs, providing vision in extreme low-light environments. The K9-XR Camera also includes a white-hot thermal camera for detecting hidden heat signatures. Handlers can remotely toggle between the color and thermal cameras by pressing the view button on the K9-XR Monitor.

The camera arm is spring loaded, allowing canines to maneuver through tight spaces and obstacles. An internal DVR records audio and video directly to a micro SD card. K9 handlers can watch live video from the dog’s perspective while simultaneously recording the video for evidence collection and training purposes. The foldaway camera neck and removable antennas make the K9-XR Camera compact and easy to transport via soft carry or hard case.

About Tactical Electronics

Tactical Electronics has been a reliable resource in providing law enforcement agencies and trend-setting military groups with the technology and training needed to excel in real-world challenges. Whether we’re designing tactical camera systems and EOD equipment, teaching multiple-levels of EOD and electronics courses, providing R&D services, designing and manufacturing IED training aids, or creating Unmanned Aerial Systems, our ultimate goal is to protect those who protect us.