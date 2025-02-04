What does survival from sex trafficking look like?

Content provided by Aventiv Technologies

There is life after sex trafficking.

What does survival look like? It’s courage. It’s healing. It’s the strength to speak out.

Defying Destiny is a groundbreaking video series that brings to light the real stories of survivors of sex trafficking – told in their own words. Through raw, emotional, and powerful testimonies, these individuals share their experiences, the struggles they’ve overcome, and the hope that fuels their journey forward.

Get a glimpse into the stories that need to be heard. Watch the trailer: