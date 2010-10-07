Airspan and LightSquared Team Up on Smart Grid with Licensed Spectrum and 4G Equipment

Combined solution solves backhaul and middle mile challenges for utilities nationwide.

Boca Raton, FL – Airspan Networks Inc., a leading provider of broadband wireless access solutions, announced today an agreement with LightSquared, the nation’s first wholesale-only integrated wireless broadband and satellite network, whereby Airspan will exclusively market LightSquared’s 1.4 GHz wireless spectrum. This spectrum, when combined with Airspan’s proven, reliable and robust broadband and next generation 4G products, provides the utilities industry with a comprehensive solution for Smart Grid and Smart Utility applications.

Airspan will market the 1.4 GHz wireless backhaul solution, including spectrum, equipment and services for Smart Grid applications in the electric, gas and water utility sectors in the United States.

Airspan already offers last mile access, middle mile and backhaul solutions across a broad range of radio spectrum. Using FCC approved proven, reliable fixed broadband and 4G technology, and LightSquared’s 1.4 GHz spectrum, Airspan provides a total solution that will maximize overall network capacity and real-time system responsiveness required to enable nationwide Smart Grid projects. Access to licensed spectrum has been a critical “missing link” in planning and implementing wireless Smart Grid communications for middle-mile backhaul applications and for last-mile access. “The combination of equipment and licensed spectrum eliminates the problem of relying on interference susceptible shared frequencies for mission-critical applications,” said Paul Senior, Chief Technical Officer, Airspan Networks Inc.

The 1.4 GHz licensed spectrum will be managed by Airspan and will be made available to utilities in their distinct geographic markets. Access to this spectrum will enable utilities to establish optimized proprietary grid management networks. These Smart Grid communications networks are necessary to realize the economic and operational benefits from load-balancing, dynamic response, automation and the other grid-optimization benefits of Smart Grid initiatives.

“Airspan is very excited to be working with LightSquared to provide the best solution in the utilities market for a variety of data connectivity needs,” stated Eric Stonestrom, CEO of Airspan. “The utilities market is evolving rapidly as we position America’s infrastructure for the next century and we are in a unique position to enable Utilities to deploy 4G and other broadband solutions for control and monitoring of critical grid elements.”

“LightSquared will help Airspan solve some of the utilities industry’s most pressing communications and service issues,” said Frank Boulben, chief marketing officer for LightSquared. “This initiative is consistent with our goal of enabling improved spectrum use with an open, wholesale business model. Our smart grid partnership with Airspan complements our plans to establish a nationwide mobile broadband network.”

About LightSquared™

LightSquared’s mission is to revolutionize the U.S. wireless industry. Through the creation of the first-ever wholesale-only nationwide 4G-LTE network complemented by satellite coverage, LightSquared offers people the speed, value, and reliability of universal broadband connectivity, wherever they are in the United States. Through its wholesale-only business model, those without their own wireless network or who have limited geographic coverage or spectrum can develop and sell their own devices, applications, and services using LightSquared’s open 4G network—at a competitive cost and without retail competition from LightSquared. For further information about LightSquared, please go to www.LightSquared.com.

About Airspan Networks Inc.

Airspan is a leading 4G wireless solution-provider and the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest broadband wireless deployments. Developing leading-edge technology for broadband access and IP-telephony, Airspan continues to supply operators around the world with best-of-breed solutions. With direct sales offices throughout Asia, EMEA and the Americas, a worldwide network of resellers and agents, and partnership alliances with major OEMs, Airspan boasts over 100 commercial WiMAX deployments worldwide.