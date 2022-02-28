American-Made Drone designed for Real-World Public Safety and Critical Sector Missions

ATLANTA — Skyfire Consulting (Skyfire) (skyfireconsulting.com), the most trusted and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, today announced the launch of SF2— The most versatile American-Made drone on the planet, purpose built for public safety and critical sectors. SF2 is a payload-agnostic, rugged and durable 22-inch mid-sized multirotor aircraft designed for the extreme environments found in public safety missions. Whether being used in the fire service for mapping missions and scene reconstruction, by police departments for tactical missions or drone as a first responder (DFR) programs, SF2 becomes the gold standard tool to help complete the mission and get responders home safely.

“Skyfire has taken its nearly ten years of public safety UAS experience and used feedback from hundreds of clients to design SF2 into an aircraft made specifically for the unpredictable conditions seen by first responders,” said Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. “SF2 is a natural progression of our business as we remain focused on supporting those who protect and serve our communities by offering a drone that’s as diverse as their mission sets.”

SF2 is built with aerospace grade aluminum and carbon fiber; and with its folding boom configuration, it can be transported in a compact lightweight case or backpack for quick deployment. SF2 operates with a maximum payload weight of 14 lb., has a maximum flight speed of over 55 mph*, and boasts a maximum flight time of over 45 minutes*. As a payload-agnostic aircraft, SF2 allows for users to select from many HD camera and state of the art sensor options within the payload limits - from the FLIR Duo Pro R to the Wiris Pro, various Sony mapping cameras and many more. SF2 comes standard with the Herelink integrated remote controller with a maximum transmission distance of six miles and an onboard Pixhawk Cube Orange (NDAA compliant Blue Cube and Blue Herelink available upon request).

Skyfire has teamed up with W.S. Darley Co. to act as the first official re-seller and will use their robust network and trusted relationships within public safety, military and DOD to make it easy for agencies to acquire this game changing drone.

During the past decade, Skyfire has helped hundreds of agencies across various critical sectors navigate the complex COA application process through education, consultation and direct liaison with the FAA. Skyfire has provided basic to the most complex mission specific drone training and now offers design and manufacturing with most versatile public safety UAS platform on the planet.

For more information about Skyfire please visit, www.skyfireconsulting.com/SF2-Public-Safety-Drone