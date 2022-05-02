Mission Critical Partners announces Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS) 2022 Sessions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced the full agenda for the 2022 edition of its Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS), which will be held May 17-18. Multiple tracks will be offered during the virtual event that features nearly two dozen educational sessions and panel discussions. They are designed to help public-sector leaders better understand and respond to the most critical trends and issues affecting their organizations and stakeholders.

CAPS 2022 highlights include the following:

Update on 911 Initiatives Happening at the National Level — This panel discussion will explore projects that are underway to: a) improve emergency communications interoperability; b) begin the process of building a national 911 data system; c) establish interoperability between computer-aided dispatch systems nationwide, and more.

Big Data and Its Role in Improving Data Quality — Big data is an approach that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze enormous amounts of information from disparate sources to create context that makes the information actionable. Subject-matter experts will explore the potential for big data to improve emergency response and justice outcomes.

Public Safety Challenges with Recruitment, Hiring, and Retention — Emergency communications centers and their personnel are suffering from a nationwide acute staffing shortage. Subject-matter experts will explain the root causes of the shortage, and present strategies for addressing it that every center can utilize.

Hybrid and Remote Hearings – Considerations for Sustaining Court and Justice Operations — A variety of situations exist whereby it is prudent that certain participants — prisoners, witnesses, attorneys, and jurors — in a court hearing are not required to appear at the courthouse. Hybrid and remote hearings are the answer, and subject-matter experts will explore the technological and procedural implications of employing the strategy.

A GIS Success Story in Arizona — Next Generation 911 (NG911) systems rely on geospatial data generated by geographic information systems (GIS) to locate emergency callers. But that data first must comply with standards established by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). Subject-matter experts will examine a project that leveraged the Model for Advancing Public Safety® (MAPS®) assessment methodology to determine the readiness of Arizona's GIS data statewide.

Cybersecurity Is a Team Sport — Every public-sector organization is at serious risk of a cyberattack, and every staff member has a role to play in safeguarding networks, systems, devices, and applications. Subject-matter experts will discuss policies, procedures, insurance requirements, and training regimens that will make a difference.

In addition to the educational sessions and panel discussions, CAPS 2022 also will present an impressive lineup of keynote speakers:

Nola Joyce

Dr. Katherine Kuhlman

Richard Osborne, senior cybersecurity architect, and Matthew Yates, director of operations, for Secure Halo

Darrin Reilly, MCP president and chief executive officer, will examine the current state of communications across the public sector, as well as several initiatives designed to enhance interoperability, data integration, cybersecurity, and Next Generation 911 readiness.

The conference is free of charge to anyone who is employed by a public sector organization; vendor personnel also are invited to attend for a $400 fee. The registration page can be found here.

