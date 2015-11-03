PoliceOne & TASER RISE Awards Named 2015 FOLIO Marketing Award Finalist

Second year of content-focused program highlighted exceptional law enforcement examples, including community partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceOne.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, today announced that it has been named a 2015 FOLIO Marketing Award finalist in the Content Marketing/Sponsored Content Package category for its PoliceOne & TASER RISE Award program.

PoliceOne.com was nominated in the Content Marketing/Sponsored Content Package category alongside leading publishers The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Economist, Outdoor Life and B-Metro.

For the second year in a row, the RISE Awards - a partnership between PoliceOne and TASER International - generated almost 200 reader nominations highlighting exceptional law enforcement achievement, leading to multiple editorial profiles of RISE nominees written by the PoliceOne team. The program, which counters negative portrayals of law enforcement in the mainstream media by shedding light on positive policing examples, added a category focused on community partnership in 2015. All told, the program generated more than 1.5 million Facebook and email impressions, driving substantial brand awareness and goodwill for TASER among PoliceOne’s law enforcement audience.

The FOLIO Marketing Awards recognize successful marketing campaigns executed by the media industry’s most innovative marketing professionals. Produced by FOLIO, the leading publication serving the entire magazine and online media industry, the awards are an acknowledgement of the growing importance of marketing at the center of the magazine media enterprise.

“Brands are increasingly recognizing the importance of high-impact content marketing strategies, and public safety companies are no exception,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “We are very happy to be recognized for our work on the RISE Awards, which represent an ideal content marketing partnership between media and brand that has resulted in content of legitimate educational value and interest to our readers. TASER has been a fantastic partner for this project, and we were happy to see the second year of the RISE Awards reach even greater levels of success than the first.”

With an average of 5 million unique visitors per month and over 1.5 million registered members, Praetorian Digital’s web properties have become the leading online news and information resource for police, fire and EMS professionals. In addition, Praetorian holds a strong lead in social media for public safety with a Facebook community of more than 2.7 million fans across 12 official pages.

Last month, PoliceOne won three FOLIO Eddie Awards for editorial excellence, taking home prizes in the Best Online Community, Best Use of Social Media and Best Online Column categories.

Winners and honorable mentions in each category will be announced at a celebratory breakfast on December 2, 2015 in New York City.

