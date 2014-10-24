Michigan State Police Standarizes State-wide UAS Program with Aeryon SkyRanger

Waterloo, ON (October, 2014) – Aeryon Labs Inc. is pleased to announce that the Michigan State Police (MSP) has chosen to standardize its state-wide UAS deployment with the Aeryon SkyRanger, small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS).

The MSP, a full-service police agency, is currently operating under a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) training certificate of authorization (COA) to train officers in a number of public safety scenarios to prepare for the state-wide roll out. The goal of the UAS program is to enable officers to operate the Aeryon SkyRanger in applications such as critical incident and natural disaster response, search and rescue, traffic accident reconstruction, as well as scene photography.

“After the success of the UAS training scenarios, we look forward to receiving the operational COA for the entire state” explains F/Lt. Chris Bush, Commander Field Support and Aviation Section, Michigan State Police Special Operations Division. “Our emergency response and investigation teams are anticipating the benefits of using the Aeryon SkyRanger in the field.”

Aeryon sUAS enable the immediate, safe, and reliable capture of high quality aerial imagery and data – faster, more accurately, and more cost-effectively than manned aircraft or traditional ground-based methods for collecting information and evidence.

“For the Michigan State Police agency to provide operational UAS capabilities for 83 counties is a significant deployment, especially with training operators who might not have previous experience flying unmanned systems,” commented Aeryon Labs President & CEO, Dave Kroetsch. “We know that the Aeryon SkyRanger’s easy-to-use interface will help speed up the roll out process and ensure that first responders can gain critical field data quickly and accurately.”

The Aeryon SkyRanger will be showcased at the IACP 2014 Conference, Aeryon Labs Booth# 308, October 26-28, 2014, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL.

About Aeryon Labs Inc.

Aeryon Labs is the premier manufacturer of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) which are at the center of major world events and international media stories. The company is the trusted partner of civil and military customers, resellers, and other commercial business partners around the globe. Aeryon Labs is a Canadian Controlled Private Company with headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Field-tested and mission-proven, Aeryon sUAS set the standard for immediate aerial intelligence gathering by anyone, anywhere, anytime, for a wide range of military, public safety and commercial applications.

For more information visit: www.aeryon.com

Media Contact: media@aeryon.com | +1 519-489-6726 x360

- See more at: http://www.aeryon.com/news/latest-news/pressreleases/713-michigan-state-police-standardizes-state-wide-uas-program-with-aeryon-skyranger.html#sthash.QqCoNjkm.dpuf