Westin Winches and Accessories: engineered for enthusiasts

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Pull your weight with Westin’s own line of winches and accessories. Choose from off-road waterproof winches to off-road integrated winches, steel or synthetic rope options with single line pull ratings of up to 12,500 lbs! Westin also offers a complete line of durable winch accessories from snatch blocks, tow straps, synthetic rope, shackles, recovery accessory kits, quick disconnect wiring kits and jumper cable kits to help keep you be prepared for any situation. Our winch accessories come with limited lifetime warranty to insure you have what you need when you need it most. Trust Westin to travel with confidence wherever you go with our diverse line of winches and accessories today.

About Westin Automotive

Westin® Automotive is an aftermarket product manufacturer and parent company of brands including FEY®, Wade™, Brute™, HDX™ and Snyper Westin Offroad products. Westin designs and delivers automotive products that give you the look and function you need to fit your active lifestyle. When you choose Westin®, you roll with style. Westin Automotive products are proudly designed, tested and engineered in San Dimas, California, USA. Innovation, passion and consistency have made Westin one of the industry’s leading manufacturers for nearly 40 years. Our diverse range of products is backed by a superior manufacturer warranty. When it comes to your vehicle, Westin is the name you can trust.