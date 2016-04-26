PoliceOne Webinar: How to pay for predictive crime analytics software with a SMART policing grant
Learn how to win grant money for much-needed predictive crime analytics software
The following is paid sponsored content by VION.
By Police1 BrandFocus Staff
Learn how to win grant money for much-needed predictive crime analytics software. Technical experts from VION and Hitachi joined by Police1 Grants Expert Samantha Dorm discuss new policing initiatives that change how agencies collect video evidence-- and why they should use the SMART grant to help them pay for those new technologies.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Why the Smart Policing Initiative is changing how law enforcement agencies collect evidence
- How video streams from public safety cameras integrate with other data sources like gunshot sensors and 911 systems
- How agencies can win a SMART grant to upgrade software
Register to access this FREE webinar! Limited space, so register TODAY!