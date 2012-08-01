Atlanta Police Department Offers Online Crash Reports

Service Delivers Convenience For Motorists Involved in Accidents

Louisville, KY – The Atlanta Police Department, one of the largest in the country, is now making it easier for parties involved in automobile collisions to get a copy of their crash report. By simply going to www.buycrash.com, people can download and purchase a copy of their report instead of spending time and gas driving to the police department to get the report. Law enforcement agencies also realize savings by reducing processing, postage, storage and retrieval costs.

“This is a convenience option that helps ease the burden and aggravation of being involved in a crash,” said Appriss president David Kaelin. “It’s especially helpful if you’re from out of town and have an accident.”

BuyCrash.com is one component of Appriss’ BuyCrash program, which in Georgia is known as GEARS (Georgia’s Electronic Accident Reporting System). The program includes free software tools and services for local law enforcement agencies that help them collect, file, retrieve and analyze crash reports. Improved timeliness and accuracy of those reports results in increased traffic safety.

About Appriss

