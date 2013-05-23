Intrepid Networks “Sting” Police Technology

If there is one thing I have noticed that is lacking in our tactical operations and drug busts, it is a solid situational orientation to our ground assets in a fluid incident. For example, when coordinating a buy-bust takedown you may have multiple units working within the scenario: narcotics officers, confidential informants, SWAT members, uniformed patrol, heck, throw in a K9 team or two. Each of these personnel has distinct function, but often no one knows exactly where the other one is in relation to the target.

Intrepid Networks, with roots in Central Florida, has designed their Sting software platform as a way to increase law enforcement’s situational awareness and intelligence management. I spoke with Intrepid Network’s product manager Jim Schmorde at SWAT Round-Up International. I’m not necessarily a technology guy, so at points I nodded my head as if I understood. Mr. Schmorde was a good sport.

Read the full article.