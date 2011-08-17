Instant Armor Unveils Spartan Shield Tactical Blanket

SIMI VALLEY, CA -- Instant Armor, Inc. producers of the original Tactical Blanket Systems, proudly announces the Spartan Shield.

Designed and intended for First Responders, the Spartan Shield is a 2-piece, lightweight, rigid, ballistic shield that is deployed in under 5 seconds. The Spartan Shield is designed to utilize all of the existing attachment straps that has made the Tactical Blanket Systems so versatile. The Spartan Shield defeats High-Powered Rifle rounds and measures 19” wide by 32” tall when deployed. In the stored (folded) position it measures 19” by 18”. The Spartan Shield weighs only 16.3 pounds. Request information and pricing at www.instantarmor.com or call toll free 877-BLT-PRUF.