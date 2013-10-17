TEA Headsets Releases New Sub Assault Maritime Headset

Brewster, N.Y. - TEA’s new Sub Assault headset is a fully submersible headset with a noise cancelling boom and temple conduction speakers, which allows users to retain their natural hearing. The Sub Assault is available in a 20 meter and 3 meter submersible version and is perfect for Pararescue/Rescue Swimmers, NSW, Special Boat Teams and other maritime applications. Go fully submersible with our U94 H2O Push-to-Talk switches.

Complete your Comms with TEA’s U94 Tactical Push-to-Talk Line:

The new HTH Tier 1 is fully compatible with TEA’s U94 H2O Tactical Push-to-Talk Line. TEA offers a variety of U94 H2O PTT versions such as Single Radio, Dual Radio, Radio + ICS as well as special versions that include secondary auxiliary switches such as their HALO or Sniper Switches.

About TEA Headsets: For almost 45 years TEA has helped set the standard in designing and providing the highest quality of tactical communication headsets and communication products to specialized teams within the military, government and law enforcement. TEA has a long proven history of providing teams within the Military and SOF community communication solutions with broad capabilities to ensure the highest level of effectiveness during missions.