Ill. police receive grant to add night vision equipment

By Tood Shields

Chicago Tribune

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — South Barrington police soon could be using thermal night vision to help apprehend suspects on the loose or search for missing people after being awarded a matching grant to purchase the equipment.

Police Chief Thomas Roman said officers could use the devices in several ways, such as locating elderly residents who may wander away from area memory care facilities like Autumn Leaves in the village.

“This device can be used to see a few hundred yards out,” Roman said. “You may not get a sharp image, but there may be something there.”

