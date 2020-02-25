Sightmark to assemble Boresights in USA for law enforcement and GSA sales

MANSFIELD, Texas – Continuing their commitment to offer quality firearm products, Sightmark is proud to announce select boresights will now be 100% Assembled in the USA for Law Enforcement and GSA sales. In an effort to increase their LE footprint, Sightmark will offer premium in-chamber laser boresights through the GSA program to help officers sight-in their duty weapons with ease and efficiency.

Six common law enforcement firearm calibers will be assembled in Sightmark’s Mansfield, TX headquarters including .223/5.56x45 NATO, 7.62x39, .50 BMG, 9mm Luger, .40S&W and .45ACP.

These in-chamber brass boresights project a laser from the firearm’s barrel, allowing officers to quickly adjust the optic’s windage and elevation to match the laser’s position on the target. Once the boresight is replaced with a live round, only minor adjustments may be needed to zero the firearm and optic. In-chamber laser boresights save time, money and ammo compared to traditional boresighting and overall zeroing.

Law enforcement departments and individual officers interested in Sightmark products may contact our LE Division directly at 817-225-6650 or via email at le@sellmark.net.

About Sightmark

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.