NTOA Offers Scholarships to Law Enforcement Officers Looking to Attend the NTOA Conference in September

NTOA, with the help of generous sponsors, provides conference scholarships to deserving law enforcement officers. These scholarships are offered for NTOA’s 28th Annual Tactical Operations Conference in Richmond, Virginia on September 18-23, 2011.

So far, BLACKHAWK!, Tactical Electronics, Polar Electro, Lenco Armored Vehicles, ALS Technologies and Draeger have confirmed their commitment to sponsor students in need of financial assistance to attend our annual 6-day training and educational conference. These scholarships will provide funding for the winners’ conference registration and all hotel lodging (6 nights) at the conference facility. (Scholarships do not cover travel, meals, parking and incidentals.)

The scholarship application process will open on March 31, 2011 and close on July 1, 2011. No application will be accepted after midnight July 1, 2011 EST.

Each applicant must meet the following requirements:

Be an NTOA “individual” member. (You may join NTOA to apply for scholarship)

Each applicant must complete the online application describing his/her need to attend the conference and the benefit to the applicant and the applicant’s agency.

May not have been previously selected for an NTOA conference scholarship.

For more information please visit http://site.ntoa.org/tactical-conference/scholarships.html