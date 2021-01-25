Tactical Medical Solutions introduces the RISETM

Engineered for professional first responders to be the most rugged, low-profile rigid splint for extremity fractures and pelvic binding in the prehospital environment. (Courtesy photo)

ANDERSON, S.C. — Tactical Medical Solutions, LLC (TacMed), in support of trained first responders both on the battlefield and on the streets, will be the global provider of more than 150,000 groundbreaking splints over the next three years. TacMed is excited to introduce the RISETM (Rigid Immobilization System for Extremities).

The Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) recognizes splinting and pelvic binding application as a critical step in preventing additional injury during casualty evacuation. But most splinting devices are cumbersome to carry or pack inside a medical kit. Not only does the RISETM significantly reduce weight and size of current market options, it is uniquely capable for both limbs and pelvic stabilization.

Originating from lessons learned on the battlefield, the RISETM is a durable, rugged, extremely compact splint for point-of-injury care. It can be intuitively applied under stress as a straight splint, 90-degree splint, or pelvic binder by using a windlass or ratcheting tourniquet with the available cutout slots. Preformed folding points allow the RISETM to fit into most individual first aid kits, including all standard military-issue IFAKs. The RISETM is radiolucent, blood and chemical resistant, and proudly made in the USA.

The RISETM was developed in partnership with the U.S. Army and tested by military personnel at Fort Hood, Texas, and Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii. “The ability to have fracture and pelvic stabilization capabilities from an IFAK is an advantageous addition for our soldiers and trained first responders.” – Dennis Lyons, Director of Business Development for Tactical Medical Solutions.

About Tactical Medical Solutions

Tactical Medical Solutions is a global leading developer and manufacturer of pre-hospital medical gear for the tactical and civilian world. Founded in 2003 by a Special Forces medic who created the SOF Tactical Tourniquet, our tourniquet is now one of only two approved by the Department of Defense and was selected as the tourniquet of choice for the American Red Cross. While our original purpose was supporting the military, environments changed and TacMed progressed into servicing law enforcement, fire, EMS, rescue, and now even civilians. As a result, our product line has expanded greatly and is constantly evolving.

With more than 2,000 products available and a presence in 70 countries around the world, we service seven of the top ten police departments, including the NYPD and LAPD, as well as, major fire and EMS agencies. TacMed also services civilian audiences, such as all municipal buildings in the city of Dallas, NFL stadiums, Marriott hotels, churches, and public and private schools across the country through Tramedic, our line of trauma kits developed for the everyday citizen. In addition to providing all of these customers equipment designed specifically for them, we provide kit customization and a complete knowledge management system that offers education and training to match.