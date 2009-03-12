Garrett Metal Detectors to Supply 2010 Winter Games

Garrett Metal Detectors to provide 2010 Winter Games with metal detection security products

Vancouver, BC — The Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (VANOC) welcomed Garrett Metal Detectors as an Official Supplier of the 2010 Winter Games. Garrett will provide 1,650 metal detection products including 550 walkthrough and 1,100 hand-held metal detectors for security use at 2010 Winter Games venues.

The 2010 Winter Games will mark the 11th time that Garrett has provided security products to Games venues since supplying walk-through and hand-held metal detectors to the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games. This marked the first extensive use of metal detection products in the history of the Games.

“Garrett Metal Detectors is proud to partner with VANOC and share in their passion to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for the athletes, officials and spectators of the 2010 Winter Games,” said Henry Tellez, Vice President of International Sales and Marketing for Garrett Metal Detectors. “We have worked closely with many Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committees since 1984 and are pleased to work with VANOC which is both highly capable and fully committed to the safety of the 2010 Winter Games.”

Ensuring the Games are safe and secure is the responsibility of Vancouver 2010 Integrated Security Unit (V2010-ISU), led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). VANOC works closely with V2010-ISU to ensure security is integrated into Games planning. Under the partnership, VANOC supplies certain infrastructure such as Garrett security products for use during the Games. Garrett will, in turn, provide the equipment, accessories, training, assembly and installation, and servicing during Games time.

“Our goal is to stage Games that are about sport, celebration, culture and nation building and we are committed to providing our security partners with world-class support,” said Guy Lodge, VANOC Vice President of Services and Overlay. “From the Olympic Games to airports around the world, Garrett has the knowledge, experience and products that our security partners need to help ensure all participants enjoy an Olympic and Paralympic experience of a lifetime.”

As part of the agreement, Garrett received exclusive rights in the metal detector product category for the 2010 Winter Games and sponsorship rights for the Canadian Olympic team for Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010 and London 2012. The first installation of Garrett metal detectors for the 2010 Winter Games will occur in the Main Media Centre in January 2010.

In addition to the Vancouver 2010 and Beijing 2008 Games, Garrett has supplied security products for nine Olympic Games including Torino 2006, Athens 2004, Salt Lake City 2002, Sydney 2000, Nagano 1998, Atlanta 1996, Barcelona 1992, Seoul 1988 and Los Angeles 1984.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors is a leading manufacturer of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. The company was chosen to develop the equipment for a comprehensive metal detection checkpoint screening system for the Olympic Games held in Los Angeles, California, in 1984. This was the first use of metal detection equipment at an Olympic Games. Since that time Garrett has continued to improve techniques for large event checkpoint screening while supplying metal detection products and training for both Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Garrett is International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2000 certified. For a complete listing of Garrett Metal Detectors’ products and services visit www.garrett.com.