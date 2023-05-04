Evolv Technology brings public safety leaders together to talk tech

Panel on Innovations in Public Safety took place at the 2023 National Action Network Conference WALTHAM, Mass. — Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, hosted a panel discussion last month at the 2023 National Action Network Conference (NAN) in New York City. NAN is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the United States. This year’s conference attracted thousands of public safety leaders from around the country to discuss the state of civil rights during this vital time in America.

The panel discussion, titled “Innovations in Public Safety – Balancing Security, and Freedom” was moderated by Evolv co-founder Anil Chitkara and featured:

Janelle Bradshaw, CEO, Public Prep Network

Matthew Fraser, chief technology officer, City of New York

The Honorable Michael A. Nutter, 98th Mayor, Philadelphia, PA

Rev. Charles Williams, president, Michigan Chapter, National Action Network

The discussion explored various perspectives on how leaders can best use and pilot new technologies to enhance public safety. This included the conversations around the critical importance of community engagement, ensuring potential solutions maximize respect for the citizens’ rights, balancing new approaches with community needs, and understanding role that the appropriate security measures play in reducing anxiety and keeping students and teachers focused on learning.

“Let’s use the technology. Let’s be mindful of what it can do, what it can’t do, the limitations. People have rights and all the things that go with it. The technology and the world keep evolving,” said Mayor Nutter.

“Gun violence is a plague in America that disproportionately impacts communities of color and is now the top cause of death for children under 18 of all races. While there is no single solution to this problem, we know that the traditional approaches alone have not gotten the job done. Therefore, we must be forward thinking, take advantage of technology and invest in new solutions to help protect our communities and our children,” said NAN founder & president, Rev. Al Sharpton. “NAN continues to convene thought leaders, such as this panel, as we do the work of identifying and evaluating new solutions to keep the places where our families gather to learn, work, and play safe.”

“As we consider what has worked and what can be improved upon in public safety, the central theme is to develop solutions that add layers of safety while balancing the needs and rights of the people we are trying to keep safe,” said Chitkara.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

