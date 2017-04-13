Eagle Lake Police Department first in Texas to roll out SceneDoc eCitations

HOUSTON — SceneDoc, public safety’s new standard for data collection, announces agreement to deliver its innovative eCitations platform to Eagle Lake Police Department. The acquisition of the SceneDoc eCitation platform will be the first of its kind in the state of Texas, with more to follow.

With the availability of SceneDoc V4.1, an autonomous module aimed at delivering law enforcement a cutting edge solution for eCitations, V4.1 builds on the innovation introduced through V4.0 coined ‘Timeline'; a set of capabilities that makes it simple and intuitive to open the SceneDoc mobile application and immediately begin collecting any type of data. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to any data collection task and supervisors find the oversight it provides, unprecedented in law enforcement. With over a dozen agencies spanning over 2000 officers around the globe, SceneDoc is getting geared up to start phase one deployments for its new eCitations product. “The new SceneDoc eCitations product is being very well received by the public safety market, its state of the art technology is recognized as changing the paradigm of policing everywhere.”

“SceneDoc eCitations will be a valuable addition to our officer’s tool set, giving our officers an efficient and secure way to issue citations using tablets and smartphones. We have been looking at eCitation solutions in the marketplace and nobody is focused on mobility and data sharing the way SceneDoc is,” says Police Chief David Freeman. “Time savings is one thing and surely an important goal of any new technology project but the opportunity to turn citations data into real-time discoverable and actionable intelligence for our department will be a game changer.”

“Chief Freeman is an innovative leader staying laser focused on efficiencies and safety, while keeping up on the latest technology in law enforcement for his officers. With his leadership, our technology is on its way to becoming a standard in the state of Texas,” said SceneDoc CEO, Alex Kottoor.

All citation data is now instantaneously searchable across the agency, but the new features in SceneDoc eCitations V4.1 also include a number of additional features new to the market: ID scanning, improved API’s for simplified pushes to Court and RMS, smart query from NCIC and other national/state databases, intuitive data entry, in-field bluetooth printing, configurable offline/online ticket numbering, smart scheduling for court dates and a strong pipeline of future-looking capabilities in the horizon.

SceneDoc recently won the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology”, named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc eCitations, its newest product addition, is saving agencies 50% of the time being spent on administrative work, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, so potentially lifesaving intelligence is only a tap away. See why our customers are strong advocates of our technology at http://www.scenedoc.com.