i-PRO brings license plate and vehicle identification to latest version of Active Guard

TOKYO — i-PRO Co. Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, has released the latest version of its popular Active Guard application that adds support for Vaxtor automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and make, model, color (MMC) vehicle identification. The Vaxtor software has been tuned to run efficiently on the edge when installed within i-PRO AI-enabled cameras, providing the same level of performance normally associated with high-end PC processor architectures. i-PRO Active Guard v1.7 seamlessly delivers ALPR and MMC data, together with any other AI-based attributes, into popular video management systems (VMSs), providing a single, unified experience for operators.

With Active Guard, the i-PRO data-driven forensic search and alert platform, security officers no longer need to spend time looking at multiple screens for persons or vehicles of interest or watch hours of recorded video to search for important events. Operators can register specific characteristics in their watch lists (e.g., red Toyota Hilux), and the VMS will send a real-time alarm whenever a match is identified, a feature that is unique to i-PRO. This enhances real-time situational awareness and enables proactive security. The same process can be set up for fast data mining of events during forensic investigations. With its high recognition rates, the solution is ideal for a range of applications, including city surveillance, parking, access control, security, law enforcement and intelligent transportation systems.

“The latest version of Active Guard further demonstrates our commitment to an open platform approach as Vaxtor is the first third-party analytic to be hosted within the application itself,” said Philippe Henaine, Manager, Strategic Partners, i-PRO EMEA. “It’s a big step in the evolution that enables developers on the edge to connect to market-leading VMS effortlessly within a single UI.”

The plug-in integrates AI analytics seamlessly into a VMS, such as Genetec, Milestone, or Video Insight, and appears as an additional function tab within the user interface. Requiring no additional LPR server, it enables users to easily manage AI-based analytics from multiple i-PRO cameras and allows users to easily set up sophisticated search parameters based on the industry’s largest number of search attributes, including unique characteristics such as clothing and shoe color, gender, age, bag color, and now vehicle, make, model, color, license plate, direction of travel, and much more.

“You might purchase an AI camera with amazing features, but if you can’t make use of the data it provides in your VMS, you’ve missed the mark,” said Adam Lowenstein, Director of Products, i-PRO Americas. “Active Guard is the bridge between the edge and the VMS. Our plug-in ensures that all 98 object attributes are searchable directly from within the VMS from our cameras.”

https://i-pro.com/products_and_solutions/en/surveillance/products/new-products/i-pro-active-guard

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety, and Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic.

The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.